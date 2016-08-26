The Fit List

Here’s your list of races for upcoming weekends:

Weekend of Aug. 27-28:

— C-U Across the Prairie

This bicycle ride is Saturday, starting from Urbana. The ride coincides with Urbana’s Sweet Corn Festival. There is a 7-mile family ride, and routes of 15, 32, 63 and 100 miles. Go to http://www.prairiecycleclub.org/c-u-across-the-prairie/ for more information.

— Do Something 5K

This 5K is Saturday at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. Race proceeds will support a ministry in Liberia. Click here for online registration.

— Painful Elimination

This race on Saturday at Comlara County Park near Hudson, is billed as “an ultramarathon wannabe.” The race is run on a 4.25-mile loop. Runners must complete the loop within an hour. Each loop starts at the top of the hour. Runners keep competing until they fail to complete the loop within an hour. The race continues until one person is left, or the time reaches the 15-hour mark. There are awards for all runners completing the ultra distance (seven hours), for those completing 12 hours and for those running the full 15 hours. Click here for more information.

— No Baloney Ride

This bicycle ride on Saturday starts in Morton. There are distances of 8, 20, 40, 60 and 100 miles. Go to http://www.ivwnobaloney.com/ for more information.

— Dawson Lake Dash 5K

This 5K race is Sunday at Moraine View State Park near LeRoy. Here’s a web page with more information.

— Prairie Star 5K

This 5K race is Saturday at the University of Illinois at Springfield. For more information, go to https://campusrec.uis.edu/.

— Boilermaker Steamer 5K

This 5K race is Sunday in Bradley. There’s also a 2-mile walk and a kids fun run. The race proceeds will benefit the volleyball, girls basketball, and boys and girls cross country programs at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. For more information, go to http://www.boilermakersteamer.com/.

— Zoo Run Run

This 5K race is Saturday in Peoria. There’s also a 1-mile walk and a ¼-mile youth run. Go to https://www.peoriazoo.org/zoo-run-run/ for more information.

Weekend of Sept. 3-4:

— Catlin Fish Bash 5K

This evening 5K is Saturday, Sept. 3, in Catlin. It’s part of the Catlin Lions Club’s fish fry and street festival. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Chrisman CowChip Classic

Watch where you step in this race! It goes through a cow pasture. The 3-mile run on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Chrisman is part of the junior high and high school cross country meet there. The registration deadline is Sept. 1. The race proceeds benefit the Chrisman High School cross country program. For more information, go to www.cowchipclassic.com.

— Sweetcorn 5K Classic

This 5K race is Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hoopeston. It’s part of the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival. There’s also a 1-mile fun run/walk and a kids fun run. Race proceeds will help pay for technology equipment at Holy Cross School. Go to http://www.hoopestonjaycees.org/festival/5K/ for more information.

— Mud Sweat & Gears

This mountain bike race on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Comlara County Park near Hudson. For more information about the race, go to http://comlaramtb.com/, and for information about the race series, go to www.pambamtb.org. Here’s a link for online registration.

Monday, Sept. 5:

— Arthur Rat Race

This race on Labor Day in Arthur includes a 10K, a 5K, a 1-mile run, a 5K recreational walk and a Cheese Chasers kiddie fun run. It’s part of Arthur’s Cheese Festival, and racers get a free hunk of cheese. The race proceeds will go toward scholarships for seniors graduating from the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond school district. Here’s a link for more information.

— Delavan Fall Festival 5K/10K Road Race

This Labor Day race in Delavan includes a 5K, a 10K, a 1-mile fun run and a ½-mile walk. Click here for more information.

Weekend of Sept. 10-11:

— Crop Cycle

This is a bike-to-farm tour on Saturday, Sept, 10, starting and ending at Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana. The ride, hosted by the Illinois Organic Growers Association, is approximately 40 miles and it visits five local farms and includes a lunch featuring local produce. Go to http://illinoisorganicgrowers.org/ for more information and for a link for online registration.

— Eastern Illinois University Half Marathon/5K Classic

This new race at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is Saturday, Sept. 10. The race benefits the EIU cross country and track and field programs. In addition to awards for the fastest times in the half marathon and the 5K, participants will also be timed for the last 40 yards of each race, and awards will be given for the fastest times of the 40-yard dash as well. Go to www.eiuhalfmarathon.com for more information.

— Arcola Broom Corn Festival Races

These 10K and 5K races are Saturday, Sept. 10, in Arcola. They are part of that town’s Broom Corn Festival. There is also a 5K recreational walk. For more information, go to http://arcolachamber.com/arcola-broomcorn-festival/.

— Masonic Lodge Ogden Charity Trail Run

This trail run is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Homer Lake. There is a race of 4.25 miles and 1.25 miles. The race proceeds will benefit the Crisis Nursery. For more information, go to http://masoniccharitytrailrun.blogspot.com/.

— Capital City Century

This bicycle ride is Sunday, Sept. 11, starting in Springfield. The routes range in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles, and there is a new 125-mile double metric route as well. Go to www.spfldcycling.org/ccc for more information.

— Ashley Can races

These races are Sunday, Sept. 11, in Bourbonnais. The event include distances of a half marathon, 10K, 5K and a 1-mile Family Fun Run. The event is a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research. Click here for more information and online registration.

— Farmdale Festival

This mountain bike race begins Saturday, Sept. 10, with two downhill race, and continues with most of the events on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Farmdale Reservoir near Peoria. Click here for online registration and here for more information about the race series.

