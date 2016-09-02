It’s the Labor Day edition of The Fit List. Enjoy the long weekend, wherever you’re racing.

Weekend of Sept. 3-4:

— Catlin Fish Bash 5K

This evening 5K is Saturday in Catlin. It’s part of the Catlin Lions Club’s fish fry and street festival. Participants must enter by Aug. 22 to get a t-shirt. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Chrisman CowChip Classic

Watch where you step in this race! It goes through a cow pasture. The 3-mile run on Saturday in Chrisman is part of the junior high and high school cross country meet there. The registration deadline is Sept. 1. The race proceeds benefit the Chrisman High School cross country program. For more information, go to www.cowchipclassic.com.

— Sweetcorn 5K Classic

This 5K race is Saturday in Hoopeston. It’s part of the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival. There’s also a 1-mile fun run/walk and a kids fun run. Race proceeds will help pay for technology equipment at Holy Cross School. Go to http://www.hoopestonjaycees.org/festival/5K/ for more information.

— Mud Sweat & Gears

This mountain bike race on Sunday at Comlara County Park near Hudson. For more information about the race, go to http://comlaramtb.com/, and for information about the race series, go to www.pambamtb.org. Here’s a link for online registration.

Monday, Sept. 5:

— Arthur Rat Race

This race on Labor Day in Arthur includes a 10K, a 5K, a 1-mile run, a 5K recreational walk and a Cheese Chasers kiddie fun run. It’s part of Arthur’s Cheese Festival, and racers get a free hunk of cheese. The race proceeds will go toward scholarships for seniors graduating from the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond school district. Here’s a link for more information.

— Delavan Fall Festival 5K/10K Road Race

This Labor Day race in Delavan includes a 5K, a 10K, a 1-mile fun run and a ½-mile walk. Click here for more information.

Weekend of Sept. 10-11:

— Crop Cycle

This is a bike-to-farm tour on Saturday, Sept, 10, starting and ending at Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana. The ride, hosted by the Illinois Organic Growers Association, is approximately 40 miles and it visits five local farms and includes a lunch featuring local produce. Go to http://illinoisorganicgrowers.org/ for more information and for a link for online registration.

— Eastern Illinois University Half Marathon/5K Classic

This new race at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is Saturday, Sept. 10. The race benefits the EIU cross country and track and field programs. In addition to awards for the fastest times in the half marathon and the 5K, participants will also be timed for the last 40 yards of each race, and awards will be given for the fastest times of the 40-yard dash as well. Go to www.eiuhalfmarathon.com for more information.

— Arcola Broom Corn Festival Races

These 10K and 5K races are Saturday, Sept. 10, in Arcola. They are part of that town’s Broom Corn Festival. There is also a 5K recreational walk. For more information, go to http://arcolachamber.com/arcola-broomcorn-festival/.

— Masonic Lodge Ogden Charity Trail Run

This trail run is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Homer Lake. There is a race of 4.25 miles and 1.25 miles. The race proceeds will benefit the Crisis Nursery. For more information, go to http://masoniccharitytrailrun.blogspot.com/.

— Capital City Century

This bicycle ride is Sunday, Sept. 11, starting in Springfield. The routes range in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles, and there is a new 125-mile double metric route as well. Go to www.spfldcycling.org/ccc for more information.

— Evergreen Lake Ultras

These races are Saturday, Sept. 10, in Comlara County Park near Hudson. They are run on a trail loop around Evergreen Lake. Race distances are the ultra and a half (51 miles), the ultra (34 miles) and the half ultra (17 miles). Click here for more information.

— Ashley Can races

These races are Sunday, Sept. 11, in Bourbonnais. The event include distances of a half marathon, 10K, 5K and a 1-mile Family Fun Run. The event is a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research. Click here for more information and online registration.

— Farmdale Festival

This mountain bike race begins Saturday, Sept. 10, with two downhill race, and continues with most of the events on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Farmdale Reservoir near Peoria. Click here for online registration and here for more information about the race series.

Friday, Sept. 16:

— Lewis Memorial Acres Full Moon Trail Event

This event, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, is at Lewis Memorial Acres in Springfield. There is a 2-mile run and a 4-mile bike. You can register for either one or do them both. The event is limited to the first 100 registered runners and the first 50 registered cyclists. The event is free but there is a suggested donation of $15, which will go to Lewis Memorial Acres. Click here for more information.

Weekend of Sept. 17-18:

— Shoreline Classic

This race on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Decatur includes a 15K and a 5K. There are also tot trots for the kids. Shoreline is one of my favorite races. It attracts a number of elite runners due to the prize money. For more information, go to http://www.shorelineclassic.com/.

— Amish Country Tour

This bike ride is Saturday, Sept. 17, starting and ending in Arthur. The ride has routes of roughly 20, 42 and 60 miles, through the countryside around Arthur. Go to http://decaturbicycleclub.org/arthur.html for more information and online registration.

— Viking 5K Classic

This 5K is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Danville. There’s both a 5K run and a 5K walk. Go to http://www.viking5kclassic.net/ for more information.

— Moonlight Marathon

These races are Saturday, Sept. 17, in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield. They include a marathon, half marathon, quarter marathon (6.55 miles) and a 5K. The race moved from spring to fall this year, and a timed marathon has replaced the prediction marathon and marathon relay. For more information, go to http://triharderpromotions.com/moonlight-marathon/.

— Autism McLean’s Peace, Love, Autism Run/Walk

This 5K is Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tipton Park in Bloomington. There is also a kids fun run and a 1-mile walk. The event’s proceeds benefit families impacted by autism. Here’s a link for more information.

— The Run for the Prairie

This race on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Springfield includes a 10K, a 5K and a kids fun run. Runners get a one-year membership to Friends of Sangamon Valley, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect ecologically significant lands in the Sangamon River Watershed. Click here for online registration.

— The Spunk Run

This 5K race and 1-mile fun run is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Neoga. Proceeds from the race will go to the Effingham County Humane Society and the Harmony Playground. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Patriot Cross

This is the first cyclocross race of the season, on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Rantoul. It’s part of the Heart of Illinois Cyclocross Racing series. Here’s a link to the series website; here’s a link to their Facebook page; and here’s a link for online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.