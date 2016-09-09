The Fit List

Fall racing season is here! Enjoy! Here’s your list of races.

Weekend of Sept. 10-11:

— Crop Cycle

This is a bike-to-farm tour on Saturday starting and ending at Sola Gratia Farm in Urbana. The ride, hosted by the Illinois Organic Growers Association, is approximately 40 miles and it visits five local farms and includes a lunch featuring local produce. Go to http://illinoisorganicgrowers.org/ for more information and for a link for online registration.

— Eastern Illinois University Half Marathon/5K Classic

This new race at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston is Saturday. The race benefits the EIU cross country and track and field programs. In addition to awards for the fastest times in the half marathon and the 5K, participants will also be timed for the last 40 yards of each race, and awards will be given for the fastest times of the 40-yard dash as well. Go to www.eiuhalfmarathon.com for more information.

— Arcola Broom Corn Festival Races

These 10K and 5K races are Saturday in Arcola. They are part of that town’s Broom Corn Festival. There is also a 5K recreational walk. For more information, go to http://arcolachamber.com/arcola-broomcorn-festival/.

— Masonic Lodge Ogden Charity Trail Run

This trail run is Saturday at Homer Lake. There is a race of 4.25 miles and 1.25 miles. The race proceeds will benefit the Crisis Nursery. For more information, go to http://masoniccharitytrailrun.blogspot.com/.

— Capital City Century

This bicycle ride is Sunday starting in Springfield. The routes range in distance from 10 miles to 100 miles, and there is a new 125-mile double metric route as well. Go to www.spfldcycling.org/ccc for more information.

— Evergreen Lake Ultras

These races are Saturday in Comlara County Park near Hudson. They are run on a trail loop around Evergreen Lake. Race distances are the ultra and a half (51 miles), the ultra (34 miles) and the half ultra (17 miles). Click here for more information.

— Ashley Can races

These races are Sunday in Bourbonnais. The event include distances of a half marathon, 10K, 5K and a 1-mile Family Fun Run. The event is a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research. Click here for more information and online registration.

— Farmdale Festival

This mountain bike race begins Saturday with two downhill race, and continues with most of the events on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Farmdale Reservoir near Peoria. Click here for online registration and here for more information about the race series.

Friday, Sept. 16:

— Lewis Memorial Acres Full Moon Trail Event

This event, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, is at Lewis Memorial Acres in Springfield. There is a 2-mile run and a 4-mile bike. You can register for either one or do them both. The event is limited to the first 100 registered runners and the first 50 registered cyclists. The event is free but there is a suggested donation of $15, which will go to Lewis Memorial Acres. Click here for more information.

Weekend of Sept. 17-18:

— Shoreline Classic

This race on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Decatur includes a 15K and a 5K. There are also tot trots for the kids. Shoreline is one of my favorite races. It attracts a number of elite runners due to the prize money. For more information, go to http://www.shorelineclassic.com/.

— Amish Country Tour

This bike ride is Saturday, Sept. 17, starting and ending in Arthur. The ride has routes of roughly 20, 42 and 60 miles, through the countryside around Arthur. Go to http://decaturbicycleclub.org/arthur.html for more information and online registration.

— Viking 5K Classic

This 5K is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Danville. There’s both a 5K run and a 5K walk. Go to http://www.viking5kclassic.net/ for more information.

— Moonlight Marathon

These races are Saturday, Sept. 17, in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield. They include a marathon, half marathon, quarter marathon (6.55 miles) and a 5K. The race moved from spring to fall this year, and a timed marathon has replaced the prediction marathon and marathon relay. For more information, go to http://triharderpromotions.com/moonlight-marathon/.

— Autism McLean’s Peace, Love, Autism Run/Walk

This 5K is Saturday, Sept. 17, at Tipton Park in Bloomington. There is also a kids fun run and a 1-mile walk. The event’s proceeds benefit families impacted by autism. Here’s a link for more information.

— The Run for the Prairie

This race on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Springfield includes a 10K, a 5K and a kids fun run. Runners get a one-year membership to Friends of Sangamon Valley, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect ecologically significant lands in the Sangamon River Watershed. Click here for online registration.

— The Spunk Run

This 5K race and 1-mile fun run is Saturday, Sept. 17, in Neoga. Proceeds from the race will go to the Effingham County Humane Society and the Harmony Playground. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Patriot Cross

This is the first cyclocross race of the season, on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Rantoul. It’s part of the Heart of Illinois Cyclocross Racing series. Here’s a link to the series website; here’s a link to their Facebook page; and here’s a link for online registration.

Friday, Sept. 23:

— We Care Twin Cities 5K

This 5K is the evening of Friday, Sept. 23, in Normal. The race precedes the half marathon and 10K races on Saturday. The event benefits The Baby Fold. It includes a Mini Challenge, for runners completing the 5K and 10K races, and a Half Challenge, for runners completing the 5K and half marathon. There is also a half-mile kids’ fun run on Friday evening. For more information, go to http://wecaretwincitiesmarathon.org/.

Weekend of Sept. 24-25:

— Wild Wild Wilderness

This 7.45-mile trail race is one of Kennekuk Road Runners’ Grand Slam events. The race is Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kickapoo State Recreation Area near Oakwood. Click here for the race flyer and here for online registration.

— River to Rail Ride

This bicycle ride is Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Middle Fork Forest Preserve in Penfield. There are routes of 15, 32 and 67 miles. The ride proceeds will go toward construction of the Kickapoo Rail Trail from Urbana to Danville. Go to http://www.kickapoorailtrail.org/ for more information.

— Tri the Illini

This is a sprint distance triathlon on Sunday, Sept. 25, on the University of Illinois campus. The race distances are a 300-meter swim in the outdoor pool at the Activities and Recreation Center, a 14.5-mile bike ride and a 5K run. For more information, go to http://www.fightingillinitriathlon.com/tritheillini.html.

— We Care Twin Cities Half Marathon

This half marathon and 10K is Saturday, Sept. 24, in Normal. The race benefits The Baby Fold. The Saturday races are preceded by a Friday night 5K and runners can opt to do a Mini Challenge, for runners completing the 5K and 10K races, and a Half Challenge, for runners completing the 5K and half marathon. Runners can opt to use a HydroPouch, a reusable pouch that will be refilled with water at aid stations, to reduce the use of paper cups. For more information, go to http://wecaretwincitiesmarathon.org/.

— Prairie Pedal

This bicycle ride is Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at Rock Springs Conservation Area in Decatur. There are routes of 20, 40 and 62 miles. Go to http://maconcountyconservationfoundation.org/prairie-pedal/ for more information.

— 80s/90s Run

This race is Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. Runners are encouraged to dress in ‘80s or ‘90s fashions for the run. Go to http://cu80s90srun.com/ for more information.

— Swifty Swine 5K Trail Race

This 5K is Saturday, Sept. 24, at Weldon Springs State Park near Clinton. It’s held in conjunction with Clinton’s Apple and Pork Festival. There’s also a Piglet Prance for kids 10 and under. Click here for online registration.

— Frolic 5K

This is a 5K run and a 1-mile walk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site at Lerna. The race is part of the Harvest Frolic. Race proceeds benefit the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation. Here’s a link to the race flyer, and here’s a link for online registration.

— O’Hare 5K on the Runway

This unique 5K race on Sunday, Sept. 25, is on one of the runways at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. There’s a kids run and a post-race party with an opportunity to check out some of the airport equipment. The event benefits Cal’s Angels, an organization that helps families of children fighting cancer. Click here for more information.

— St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

This 5K run or walk is Saturday, Sept. 24, at Illinois State University in Normal. It’s a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.