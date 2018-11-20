Test bike-handling skills with cyclocross

The Urbana Park District will host a bike race on Dec. 2 that is both beginner- and spectator-friendly. The Corn Cross is a cyclocross race -- an off-road bike race with obstacles the cyclists have to negotiate.

“Most other bike races are not super spectator-friendly,” said Taylor Bergmann, a cyclocross racer and a business partner with Neutral Cycle, a sponsor of the event. But cyclocross is raced on a closed, loop course, with riders doing as many laps as they can during a 40-minute race.

Spectators can see them as they ride around the course. And cyclocross is traditionally a rowdy event, with spectators heckling the racers and offering “pickups” -- items they hide on the course for riders to find.

Bergmann believes it’s also the most accessible type of bike racing for participants.

“Cycling has a really high barrier to entry, especially with road racing or mountain biking. There are people with lots of equipment and it can be intimidating. Cyclocross is the exact opposite,” he said.

There are cyclocross-specific bikes with wide, knobby tires, higher clearance on the bottom bracket and other design factors to help riders with cornering and protecting components against mud buildup. But any type of bicycle can be used in a cyclocross race. The only rules for the Corn Cross are that it cannot have a basket or bullhorn-type handlebars.

Bergmann races in Chicago, and he’s raced alongside semi-professional riders and fifth-graders in the same race. Some riders are competitive, and others are just out to have fun, he said.

One of the largest cyclocross series in the country is in the Chicago area, and two of the biggest single races are in Iowa, Bergmann said. There are a number of cyclocross races in central Illinois, but not in Champaign-Urbana before the Corn Cross. Bergmann wondered why, so he worked with the Urbana Park District and Wild Card Cycling to organize the race and design the course.

The race debuted last year, with 115 participants. It is part of the Heart of Illinois Cross Series, which includes cyclocross races in Rantoul, Charleston, Decatur, El Paso and Peoria.

The Corn Cross race is in Weaver and Prairie parks in Urbana. The course is designed with tight corners to test riders’ bike-handling skills; a hill with several tight turns that can cause a cyclist to lose momentum as he or she climbs; obstacles such as logs to hop over; and barriers about a foot and a half high that require riders to dismount their bikes, carry the bikes over the obstacles and remount. There is also a kids course.

“The more we can build local races so we don’t have to be in a car for hours (to go to races), the better,” Bergmann said.

“We’re hoping to get more people interested. We know the racers will come, but we want to get more people involved in the sport.”

The Corn Cross races begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 2. There is race day registration, and registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. near the Brookens Building, 1776 W. Washington St., U. For more information, go to www.neutralcycle.com/corncx.

More winter riding:

There are a couple of fun rides coming up to get you outside and moving even though it’s cold.

The Turkey Burner Ride is 1:30 p.m. Friday, starting at Champaign Cycle, 506 S. Country Fair Drive, C. This slow-paced, social ride around town will be around 10 miles and will include a stop for hot drinks or snacks at Art Mart. The cycle shop started its day-after-Thanksgiving ride, previously called the Opt Outside Ride, in 2015.

The CU Santa Rampage is 2 p.m. Dec. 9. This ride starts at Common Ground Food Co-op, 300 S. Broadway Ave., U., and ends at Riggs Beer Co., 1901 S. High Cross Road, U. Participants are encouraged to wear Santa hats or suits. In lieu of a registration fee, donations to Toys for Tots are being accepted at Charter Fitness at Lincoln Square Mall or online. For more information and to register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/d/il--champaign/cu-santa-rampage/ and click on the link for the ride.

Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. You can email her at jheckel@news-gazette.com, or follow her at twitter.com/jodiheckel. Her blog is at www.news-gazette.com/blogs/starting-line/.

Photos: Cyclists navigate the course in last year's Corn Cross, a cyclocross race at Weaver Park in Urbana. Photos by Craig Babiarz