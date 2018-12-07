Brushing up on bike mechanics

One of my goals for this winter is to become proficient at changing a flat on my bike.

In theory, I know how to change a flat. But practically, if I had a flat on a ride or in a race, I have no confidence that I could successfully replace a tube and get enough air in it to continue to ride.

So it was perfect timing when I saw that Champaign Cycle was holding two clinics in November for women to learn about bike mechanicals.

The bike shop offered the clinics after the leader of a women’s ride group asked for a class focusing on a number of topics that cyclists in the group wanted to learn, said Drew Hagen, the service manager at Champaign Cycle who conducted the classes.

The fees paid by participants were donated to the Kickapoo Rail Trail project.

“We want to grow women’s participation and ownership within cycling,” Hagen said. “Part of becoming a better rider is learning how to perform a few simple mechanical tasks. If a person is dropped on a ride or chooses to ride alone and has a mechanical like a flat or a dropped chain, does he or she know what to do in order to finish a ride independently and safely?”

Hagen said he gets some universal questions from cyclists who come into the shop, such as what is the correct tire pressure, how often should the chain be cleaned and lubricated and when should a bike get a tune-up.

“Both women and men ask about how to feel safe on the road, how to be comfortable on a bike, where to ride, how to improve fitness and go farther, ride faster or ride more often,” he said.

Nancy Parker of Champaign participated in both bike mechanical clinics.

“I have done a lot of riding without really knowing how to take care of my bike,” said Parker, who rides an average of 100 miles per week during warm weather.

“I wanted to learn what I could do in terms of ongoing maintenance -- clean and lube the chain and other parts -- as well as roadside fixes versus when to use the cellphone. I have changed many tires but learned tricks (at the clinic) to make the process easier, especially with the back wheel,” she said.

Parker wanted to learn to fix a broken chain and understand the work involved in a bike tune-up. She appreciated being able to ask questions, see procedures demonstrated and then do them herself with hands-on learning during the clinics.

The first clinic included practice changing a flat, with tips for making it easier to get the tire back onto the rim (start putting it on opposite the valve stem and work your way around the wheel on both sides simultaneously), and for getting the rear wheel back onto the derailleur (always move the chain onto the smallest ring before taking the wheel off so you don’t forget and have to guess at what ring it was on when putting the wheel back on).

At the second clinic, we used CO2 cartridges to inflate a tube. Nancy Yeagle of Champaign said using the cartridge was the best thing she learned.

“Trying to inflate your own tires with those tiny little pumps that fit on your bike is almost impossible and takes forever, especially as a woman if you don’t have quite the same upper body strength as a man,” she said.

Yeagle has been riding weekly with a women’s group for the past two summers, and she attended the clinic to continue to strengthen her skills, challenge herself and become more independent in maintaining her bike.

She began riding with her husband, Harold Allston, a dedicated cyclist, and until now she has relied on him to keep her bike in good riding condition and make emergency repairs, such as changing a flat.

Participants learned how to clean and lube their bikes (a good cleaning can be accomplished with dishwashing liquid and a toothbrush); how to replace a link in a chain; and what to look for to determine if the bike hubs are in need of cleaning or repair.

We also learned that a square or “boot” cut from an old mountain bike tire can be used to cover a slit in a tire and keep the tube from poking through and getting another flat.

Question-and-answer sessions at the classes held by the bike shop generate ideas for new classes, and Hagen is planning a class called “Pilot Training” to teach the skills involved in group riding.

I’m looking forward to that class. In the meantime, now that my bike is indoors for the season, I’ll be practicing changing a flat this winter so I’ll be better prepared for the next cycling season.

Photos: Top: Nancy Yeagle of Champaign uses a CO2 cartridge to inflate a tube at a women’s bike mechanical class at Champaign Cycle on Nov. 28. Bottom: CO2 cartridges used for refilling bike tires are laid out. Photos by Jodi Heckel/for The News-Gazette