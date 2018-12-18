These are a few of my favorite things

If you are a last-minute shopper like I am, you probably still need to pick up some gifts in the next week. If you are buying for an athlete -- or if you are a biker or runner and you’re treating yourself -- here are some suggestions for gifts or stocking stuffers. These are things that I think are cool. Maybe they’ll become some of your favorites too.

Feetures socks: These socks are some of the most comfortable I’ve worn for running. Body n’ Sole Sports has a good selection.

"The Complete Runner’s Day-By-Day Log" by Marty Jerome: I’m an old-school paper-and-pen person when it comes to keeping a running log. A friend gives me this calendar every year for Christmas. I’ve used it to record runs, swims and bike rides for eight years. Jerome starts off each month in the calendar with an essay on a topic related to running.

Cycloving Rechargeable LED Bike Light: I got this bike light for a birthday gift. I realized during a moonlight bike ride this fall that I needed a brighter light. This one should work great. It mounts on a bike’s handlebars, is removable through a quick release for recharging and has five lighting modes with a brightness of 400 lumens.

Coffee cup holder: If you know (or are) a bike commuter who loves coffee, Neutral Cycle sells a cup holder that attaches to bicycle handlebars and holds a coffee cup.

Hand warmers: I just stocked up on hand warmers at Champaign Outdoors. I can be comfortable running in temperatures down to the single digits if I keep my hands, feet and head warm. Hand warmers don’t cost much but are priceless when you’re going to be outside for hours and don’t want to feel miserably cold.

Sauce headbands and hats: Speaking of keeping your head warm, I have a warm, comfortable headband from Sauce that I got for Christmas a few years ago. The fabric patterns are some of the cutest I’ve seen. You can find them at sauceactive.com.

"Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance" by Alex Hutchinson: This book by a science journalist looks at the role our minds play in what we perceive as our physical limitations and how, by understanding that, we can push ourselves further.

Nathan LightSpur LED Foot Light: This is one of my favorite things for running on winter evenings when it’s dark. This LED light attaches to the heel of a running shoe and can be set for a constant or flashing light.

Runner’s World wall calendar: This wall calendar is also an annual Christmas gift. Each month features a photo of a running location from around the world and running tips.

Charitable donation: Instead of buying something, give to a good cause in the name of your athlete or yourself. Download the free Charity Miles app, choose a charity and log the miles you run, walk, bike or do other activities. Your chosen charity earns money through corporate donations for the miles you log. Go to charitymiles.org. You can run for one of 10 charities that are partnering with the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in 2019, or you can donate on behalf of someone running one of the races on marathon weekend. Go to illinoismarathon.com.

Happy Holidays!

Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. You can email her at jheckel@news-gazette.com, or follow her at twitter.com/jodiheckel. Her blog is at www.news-gazette.com/blogs/starting-line/

Photo: Socks, hand warmers and a running log are among gifts or stocking stuffers suggested for athletes.