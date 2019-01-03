The Fit List has been on a very long hiatus -- life gets busy -- but it’s back for the new year. It will be posted somewhat sporadically until the racing calendar gets busier this spring. Here are your upcoming winter races, starting with this weekend’s Siberian Express.

Weekend of Jan. 5-6:

— Siberian Express Trail Run

This 7.45-mile trail run is Saturday. No snow to run through this year. Looks like the temps will be balmy for this run. It’s at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. Here is a link for more information.

Weekend of Jan. 12-13:

— Fat Ass 50

This is a 50K -- or less -- on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Putnam County Junior High School in McNabb. Runners can run as much or as little as they want on a 10-mile out-and-back loop. There is no entry fee or awards. Click here for more information.

Weekend of Jan. 19-20:

— Chilly Chili

This is a 4.5-mile fun run -- emphasis on fun -- at Lake Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 19. There are prizes for the best-dressed and least-dressed runners and all-you-can-eat chili. Click here for more information.

— Big Hill/Big Chill Fun Run

This is a 3-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, Jan. 19, in Creve Coeur that starts and ends along the Illinois River and involves a run up a big hill. There is no timing or awards. There is an entry fee that gets you entry to the run and the post-race party. Here’s a link for more information.

Weekend of Feb. 2-3:

— Charleston Challenge Mid-Winter Classic

This race on Saturday, Feb. 2, in Charleston includes distances of 5K, 10K and 15K. Here is a link to the race website.

— Winterfest 5K

This is a 5K run and walk on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 3, in Kankakee. An earlier start is available for slower walkers and runners. The race includes a competition for area high schools. The school with the most participants (students, teachers and staff) will win a $100 donation to its athletic department. A portion of race proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army, and participants are asked to donate a canned or non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Click here for more information and online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.