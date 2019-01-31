The Fit List

The Siberian-like temperatures should be gone by the weekend and it will actually be pretty nice for running. Here’s your list for upcoming races.

Weekend of Feb. 2-3:

— Charleston Challenge Mid-Winter Classic

This race on Saturday in Charleston includes distances of 5K, 10K and 15K. Here is a link to the race website.

— Winterfest 5K: Feb. 3

This is a 5K run and walk on Sunday afternoon in Kankakee. An earlier start is available for slower walkers and runners. The race includes a competition for area high schools. The school with the most participants (students, teachers and staff) will win a $100 donation to its athletic department. A portion of race proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army, and participants are asked to donate a canned or non-perishable food item for the food pantry. Click here for more information and online registration.

Weekend of Feb. 9-10:

— Big Hill/Big Chill Fun Run

This is a 3-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, Feb. 9, in Creve Couer that starts and ends along the Illinois River and involves a run up a big hill. This run was originally scheduled for Jan. 19. If you registered for that date, you do not need to re-register to run on Feb. 9. There is no timing or awards. There is an entry fee that gets you entry to the run and the post-race party. Here’s a link for more information.

Weekend of Feb. 23-24:

— Running of the Nerds

This is a 5K run/walk on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Jennings Park in Neoga. It is a fundraiser for the Neoga High School National Honor Society. Click here for more information about the race and a link to the registration form.

Weekend of March 2-3:

— Miller Park Zoo Stampede

This race on Saturday, March 2, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. Race distances are a 5K run, an untimed 3K walk and a ¼-mile kids fun run. The race is a fundraiser for the Miller Park Zoological Society. Here is a link for more information and online registration.

— Buffalo Trace Trail Race

This 5-mile trail race has moved from May to March. It will be held this year at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the trails at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. A portion of the race proceeds is donated to The Friends of Lake of the Woods. Here is a link for more information and online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.