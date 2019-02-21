The Fit List

Spring is coming (really!), and the race calendar is starting to fill up. Here’s your list for upcoming races.

Weekend of Feb. 23-24:

— Running of the Nerds

This is a 5K run/walk on Saturday at Jennings Park in Neoga. It is a fundraiser for the Neoga High School National Honor Society. Click here for more information about the race and a link to the registration form.

Weekend of March 2-3:

— Miller Park Zoo Stampede

This race on Saturday, March 2, at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington. Race distances are a 5K run, an untimed 3K walk and a ¼-mile kids fun run. The race is a fundraiser for the Miller Park Zoological Society. Here is a link for more information and online registration.

— Buffalo Trace Trail Race

This 5-mile trail race has moved from May to March. It will be held this year at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the trails at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. A portion of the race proceeds is donated to The Friends of Lake of the Woods. Here is a link for more information and online registration.

Weekend of March 9-10:

— Polar Donut Dash 5K

This 5K on Saturday, March 9, at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet is held in conjunction with the Polar Plunge that is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. There are multiple donut stops along the 5K course, and runners receive a 1-minute deduction to their finishing time for each donut they eat. Click here for the event website.

— Fight for Air Climb -- Chicago

This event is Sunday, March 10, at Presidential Towers in Chicago. It’s a fundraiser for the American Lung Association, and there is a minimum fundraising requirement of $100 per participant. Each of the four towers has 45 floors, and climbers can choose to climb one, two, three or four of the towers. They may climb as individuals or as part of a team. There are divisions for first responders, friends and family, corporate teams and law firm teams. There is also a separate firefighter challenge climb during which teams of firefighters will climb in full gear. Here is a link to the event website.

Weekend of March 16-17:

— Mountain Goat Hill Runs

This Kennekuk Road Runners event is Saturday, March 16, at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. There are 8.8-mile and 4.4-mile runs and a 2.2-mile walk on a hilly loop at the park. There’s a post-race St. Patrick’s Day party. Click here for a pdf of the race form and here for online registration..

— St. Jude Runs Shamrock Shuffle 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, March 16, in Lovington. The race is a fundraiser for the Decatur to Peoria St. Jude run. Here’s a link to the Facebook page for the event.

— Teachers Chase 5K

This race is Saturday, March 16, in Mattoon. There’s a 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk. Race proceeds go to the Williams Elementary School PTO. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Starved Rock Runners 26.2 by 5 Team Marathon

This race is Saturday, March 16, at Putnam County Junior High School in McNabb. It’s run on a 5.24-mile loop. Teams of five runners can run a marathon, with the individual team members’ times being totaled to determine the team winners. The race can also be run by a couple -- a team of two people, one male and one female -- and there are divisions for individual runners as well.Here’s a link for more information, with links to a printable registration form and online registration at the bottom of the page.

— St. Patrick’s Day Run

This 5K race is Sunday, March 17, in Bloomington. In addition to the 5K run, there is an untimed 5K walk and 1-mile fitness walk. The race proceeds will go to Veterans Helping Veterans. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Run to LSB

This race is Sunday, March 17, in Decatur. The race is about two miles long and it leads the St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Decatur. It’s followed by a post-race party at Lock, Stock and Barrel with green beer and food. Here’s a link for more information.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.