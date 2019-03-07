The Fit List

Here’s your list of upcoming races.

Weekend of March 9-10:

— Polar Donut Dash 5K

This 5K on Saturday at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet is held in conjunction with the Polar Plunge that is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. There are multiple donut stops along the 5K course, and runners receive a 1-minute deduction to their finishing time for each donut they eat. Click here for the event website.

— 5K to Fight Cancer

This 5K on Sunday at the University of Illinois Arboretum is sponsored by Illini 4000, a nonprofit organization that raises money for cancer research and patient support services and raises awareness through an annual cross-country bike ride. The race proceeds will go to organizations that Illini 4000 supports. Here is a link for online registration.

— Cactus Classic Trail Race

This race is Saturday at Sand Ridge State Forest near Manito. There is a 10K, a half marathon and a marathon, although distances are approximate. (All the courses are a little longer than the stated distance.) The races are run on a sandy trail through the state forest, with some rolling hills. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Fight for Air Climb -- Chicago

This event is Sunday at Presidential Towers in Chicago. It’s a fundraiser for the American Lung Association, and there is a minimum fundraising requirement of $100 per participant. Each of the four towers has 45 floors, and climbers can choose to climb one, two, three or four of the towers. They may climb as individuals or as part of a team. There are divisions for first responders, friends and family, corporate teams and law firm teams. There is also a separate firefighter challenge climb during which teams of firefighters will climb in full gear. Here is a link to the event website.

Weekend of March 16-17:

— Mountain Goat Hill Runs

This Kennekuk Road Runners event is Saturday, March 16, at Kickapoo State Recreation Area. There are 8.8-mile and 4.4-mile runs and a 2.2-mile walk on a hilly loop at the park. There’s a post-race St. Patrick’s Day party. Click here for a pdf of the race form and here for online registration..

— St. Jude Runs Shamrock Shuffle 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, March 16, in Lovington. The race is a fundraiser for the Decatur to Peoria St. Jude run. Here’s a link to the Facebook page for the event.

— Teachers Chase 5K

This race is Saturday, March 16, in Mattoon. There’s a 5K and a 1-mile fun run/walk. Race proceeds go to the Williams Elementary School PTO. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Starved Rock Runners 26.2 by 5 Team Marathon

This race is Saturday, March 16, at Putnam County Junior High School in McNabb. It’s run on a 5.24-mile loop. Teams of five runners can run a marathon, with the individual team members’ times being totaled to determine the team winners. The race can also be run by a couple -- a team of two people, one male and one female -- and there are divisions for individual runners as well. Here’s a link for more information, with links to a printable registration form and online registration at the bottom of the page.

— Delta Dash 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, March 16, in Paxton. The race is a fundraiser for Paxton Buckley Loda High School’s spring break trip to the Mississippi Delta to work with Habitat for Humanity. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— St. Patrick’s Day Run

This 5K race is Sunday, March 17, in Bloomington. In addition to the 5K run, there is an untimed 5K walk and 1-mile fitness walk. The race proceeds will go to Veterans Helping Veterans. Here’s a link for online registration.

— Run to LSB

This race is Saturday, March 16, in Decatur. The race is about two miles long and it leads the St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Decatur. It’s followed by a post-race party at Lock, Stock and Barrel with green beer and food. Click here for a pdf of the race form.

Weekend of March 23-24:

— Peoria Riverfront Museum Interplanetary 5K



This race on Saturday, March 23, at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. There is a 5K race, a 1-mile fitness walk and a kids ½-mile fun run. Participants pass through a large-scale model of the solar system. Here is a link for more information and online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.