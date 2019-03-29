The Fit List

You know it’s spring when the race calendar fills up. Here’s what’s coming up.

Weekend of March 30-31:

— Penguin in the Park

This 5K is on Saturday in Decatur. There is also a 300-meter Penguin Jr. Dash for kids. There’s a post-race party at Millikin University’s Griswold Center. Here’s a link to the race website.

— SJO Dash to D.C. Community Trail Run/Walk

This race on Saturday includes a 10K and a 5K on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. The race proceeds will help the St. Joseph-Ogden High School’s “We the People” congressional hearing team go to Washington, D.C., in April for a national finals competition. Here is a link for the race flyer.

— Run for Hope

This race on Sunday in Bloomington includes a 10K, 5K and kids run. The race benefits Home Sweet Home Ministries, which provides shelter, meals and support for the homeless. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Eskimo Pie Ride

This bike ride is Sunday at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. There is a 10-mile loop around the park, as well as a fat bike/mountain bike loop in the park. The event is sponsored by Champaign Cycle and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, and it includes food and board games at the pavilion. Click here for more information.

Friday, April 5:

— Rantoul Eagles 5K

This race is Friday evening, April 5, at Rantoul Township High School. It includes a 5K run/walk and a 1K kids fun run. The race is a fundraiser for the boys track team and the summer team. Here’s a link for online registration.

Weekend of April 6-7:

— Huckstadt Hustle

This 5K run/walk is Saturday, April 6, at Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign. The race is in honor of the late Wendy Huckstadt, a former Bottenfield PE teacher. The race raises money for Bottenfield students to run the 5K at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on April 26. Here’s a link for more information.

— Run for the Library

This race is Saturday, April 6, at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. There’s a 10K run and a 5K run/walk. Race proceeds go to Friends of the Mahomet Public Library and the Rotary Club of Mahomet. Here’s a link for more information.

— Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon

This half marathon is Saturday, April 6, in Springfield. It starts and finishes at the Old State Capitol and passes the only building remaining where Abraham Lincoln practiced law, his home, his gravesite and the Abraham Lincoln Museum and Library. Click here for the race website.

— Lake Sara Dam Run

This race on Saturday, April 6, in Effingham includes a half marathon, an 8-mile run, a 5K run, a 5K walk and a virtual run. Here’s a link for the race website.

— Illini Veterans Memorial 5K

This race is Sunday, April 7, on the University of Illinois Quad. Race proceeds go to the Center for Wounded Veterans in HIgher Education. Click here for more information and online registration.

Friday, April 12:

— Allerton Trail-Glo Friday Night 5K

This 5K run/walk is Friday night, April 12, at Allerton Park near Monticello. The trail will have illuminated markings, but all runners and walkers should bring a headlamp or flashlight. The event includes Saturday races as well. Proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois. Click here for the race website.

Weekend of April 13-14:

— Allerton Trails Half Marathon and 10K

These races on Saturday, April 13, at Allerton Park near Monticello include a half marathon and a 10K. Both races are run primarily on the trails at Allerton Park. Proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois. Click here for the race website.

— Shake the Lake 5K

This 5K fun run/walk is Saturday, April 13, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The race is free for participants ages 16 and under. Strollers and leashed pets are welcome. The event is sponsored by Carle and includes awards for best costume, first veteran finisher, first stroller finisher, first dog finisher and most spirited race fans. For more information and online registration, click here.

— Habitat Home Run 5K

This 5K on Saturday, April 13, is at Illinois State University in Normal. It is sponsored by the Habitat for Humanity ISU Campus Chapter, and race proceeds go to the group’s house build site in Normal. Here is a link for online registration and here is a link for the event’s Facebook page.

— Strides Against Hunger

This is a 5K run and a 1-mile run walk on Saturday, April 13, in Arcola. The race is followed by a free breakfast, and it benefits the Arcola Food Pantry. Here is a pdf of the race flyer.

— Blake’s Shining Star

This 5K race and 1-mile fun run is Saturday, April 13, in Neoga. Race proceeds go to Lincolnland Hospice. Here is a link for online registration.

— I Run With Survivors 5K

This race on Saturday, April 13, is in East Peoria. There is a 5K race and a 1-mile walk. The race is stroller-, wheelchair- and pet-friendly. The race is to raise awareness of sexual assault, and race proceeds to go the Center for Prevention of Abuse, which offers services for sexual assault survivors. Click here for more information and here for online registration.

— Little Miracles 5K

This race is Saturday, April 13, at Washington Park in Springfield. It is a fundraiser for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Here is a link to the race website.

— Run for Respect

This 5K run and 1-mile fun run/walk is Saturday, April 13, at Pontiac Township High School. The race benefits the high school’s Special Olympics and Peers in Action programs. Here is a link for more information.

— Spring Donut Run

This is a free 3-mile or 1-mile fun run/walk, followed by post-run donuts, on Saturday, April 13, at Fleet Feet in Decatur. Click here for more information.

— Willowhaven 5K

This is a 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 13, at the Willowhaven Park and Nature Center in Kankakee. Here is a link for online registration.

— Tulip 5K for a Cure

This race is on Sunday, April 14, in Bloomington. It is a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research and treatment at the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. Click here for more information.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.