The Fit List

So many races in April! Pick one and get out there.

Friday:

— Rantoul Eagles 5K

This race is Friday evening at Rantoul Township High School. It includes a 5K run/walk and a 1K kids fun run. The race is a fundraiser for the boys track team and the summer team. Here’s a link for online registration.

Weekend of April 6-7:

— Huckstadt Hustle

This 5K run/walk is Saturday at Bottenfield Elementary School in Champaign. The race is in honor of the late Wendy Huckstadt, a former Bottenfield PE teacher. The race raises money for Bottenfield students to run the 5K at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon on April 26. Here’s a link for more information.

— Run for the Library

This race is Saturday at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. There’s a 10K run and a 5K run/walk. Race proceeds go to Friends of the Mahomet Public Library and the Rotary Club of Mahomet. Here’s a link for more information.

— Lake Sara Dam Run

This race on Saturday in Effingham includes a half marathon, an 8-mile run, a 5K run, a 5K walk and a virtual run. Here’s a link for the race website.

— Illini Veterans Memorial 5K

This race is Sunday on the University of Illinois Quad. Race proceeds go to the Center for Wounded Veterans in HIgher Education. Click here for more information and online registration.

Friday, April 12:

— Allerton Trail-Glo Friday Night 5K

This 5K run/walk is Friday night, April 12, at Allerton Park near Monticello. The trail will have illuminated markings, but all runners and walkers should bring a headlamp or flashlight. The event includes Saturday races as well. Proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois. Click here for the race website.

Weekend of April 13-14:

— Allerton Trails Half Marathon and 10K

These races on Saturday, April 13, at Allerton Park near Monticello include a half marathon and a 10K. Both races are run primarily on the trails at Allerton Park. Proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois. Click here for the race website.

— Shake the Lake 5K

This 5K fun run/walk is Saturday, April 13, at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. The race is free for participants ages 16 and under. Strollers and leashed pets are welcome. The event is sponsored by Carle and includes awards for best costume, first veteran finisher, first stroller finisher, first dog finisher and most spirited race fans. For more information and online registration, click here.

— Habitat Home Run 5K

This 5K on Saturday, April 13, is at Illinois State University in Normal. It is sponsored by the Habitat for Humanity ISU Campus Chapter, and race proceeds go to the group’s house build site in Normal. Here is a link for online registration and here is a link for the event’s Facebook page.

— Strides Against Hunger

This is a 5K run and a 1-mile run walk on Saturday, April 13, in Arcola. The race is followed by a free breakfast, and it benefits the Arcola Food Pantry. Here is a pdf of the race flyer..

— Blake’s Shining Star

This 5K race and 1-mile fun run is Saturday, April 13, in Neoga. Race proceeds go to Lincolnland Hospice. Here is a link for online registration.

— I Run With Survivors 5K

This race on Saturday, April 13, is in East Peoria. There is a 5K race and a 1-mile walk. The race is stroller-, wheelchair- and pet-friendly. The race is to raise awareness of sexual assault, and race proceeds to go the Center for Prevention of Abuse, which offers services for sexual assault survivors. Click here for more information and here for online registration.

— Little Miracles 5K

This race is Saturday, April 13, at Washington Park in Springfield. It is a fundraiser for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Here is a link to the race website.

— Run for Respect

This 5K run and 1-mile fun run/walk is Saturday, April 13, at Pontiac Township High School. The race benefits the high school’s Special Olympics and Peers in Action programs. Here is a link for more information.

— Spring Donut Run

This is a free 3-mile or 1-mile fun run/walk, followed by post-run donuts, on Saturday, April 13, at Fleet Feet in Decatur. Click here for more information.

— Willowhaven 5K

This is a 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 13, at the Willowhaven Park and Nature Center in Kankakee. Here is a link for online registration.

— Tulip 5K for a Cure

This race is on Sunday, April 14, in Bloomington. It is a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research and treatment at the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. Click here for more information.

Weekend of April 20-21:

— Junaia P. Carter, MD 5K

This 5K on Saturday, April 20, in Springfield is hosted by SIU medical students. The race proceeds go to M.E.R.C.Y. Communities of Springfield, an organization the provides services to homeless and at-risk women and children. Here’s a link to the race website and here’s a link for online registration..

— Litchfield Spring Duathlon

This race is Saturday, April 20, in Litchfield. It consists of a 2-mile run, a 12-mile bike ride and another 2-mile run. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of two-person teams. Here’s a link for online registration.

— MC Strong 5K Classic

This race is Saturday, April 20, at The Corn Crib in Normal. The event includes a 5K run, a 5K walk, a 1-mile walk, a dog walk and a virtual run. The event benefits The Michael Collins Foundation, which raises money for many charities. More information can be found on the event website.

— Run, Walk and Roll

This 5K race is Saturday, April 20, in East Peoria. There is also a 1-mile walk. The race is a fundraiser for Easterseals Central Illinois. Click here for more information and registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.