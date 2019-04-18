The Fit List

Marathon weekend is coming soon. Are you ready? Here’s your list of upcoming races.

Weekend of April 20-21:

— Junaia P. Carter, MD 5K

This 5K on Saturday in Springfield is hosted by SIU medical students. The race proceeds go to M.E.R.C.Y. Communities of Springfield, an organization the provides services to homeless and at-risk women and children. Here’s a link to the race website and here’s a link for online registration..

— Litchfield Spring Duathlon

This race is Saturday in Litchfield. It consists of a 2-mile run, a 12-mile bike ride and another 2-mile run. Participants can compete as individuals or as part of two-person teams. Here’s a link for online registration.

— MC Strong 5K Classic

This race is Saturday at The Corn Crib in Normal. The event includes a 5K run, a 5K walk, a 1-mile walk, a dog walk and a virtual run. The event benefits The Michael Collins Foundation, which raises money for many charities. More information can be found on the event website.

— Run, Walk and Roll

This 5K race is Saturday in East Peoria. There is also a 1-mile walk. The race is a fundraiser for Easterseals Central Illinois. Click here for more information and registration.

Friday, April 26:

— Christie Clinic Illinois 5K

This 5K on Friday night, April 26, kicks off the races of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon weekend in Champaign-Urbana. The race runs through the University of Illinois campus and ends in Memorial Stadium. Here is a link to the race website.

Weekend of April 27-28:

— Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

The Illinois Marathon races on Saturday, April 28, include the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 10K and youth run. All races finish in Memorial Stadium. Runners can run one of the I-Challenges by running the 5K on Friday night and either the marathon, half marathon or 10K on Saturday. Those running the Illinois Half Marathon can participate in the Illini-Badger Half Marathon Challenge by also running the Madison Mini-Marathon on Aug. 17. Here is a link to the race website.

— Taking Steps to End Child Abuse 5K Color Run

This race on Saturday, April 27, in Normal benefits the Family Visitation Center in McLean County. In addition to the 5K Color Run, there is also a 1-mile walk. Here’s a link for more information.

Weekend of May 4-5:

— Abe’s Mini and Pioneer Sprint Triathlons

These triathlons are Saturday, May 4, in Petersburg. The swim for both events is in the indoor pool at Porta High School. The mini triathlon is a 100-yard swim, a 5-mile bike ride and a 1-mile run. The sprint triathlon is a 300-yard swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The mini will start an hour before the sprint triathlon, and athletes who want to participate in both races can register for the Abe’s Triathlon Challenge. Here’s a link for more information; click on the “races” tab.

— Girls on the Run

This 5K is Sunday, May 5, at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. This is the culmination of a running program for girls, but the race is also open to the community. The run is a non-competitive, untimed fun run. Click here for more information.

— Lake Run

This race is Saturday, May 4, around Lake Bloomington. There are race distances of 7K (4.37 miles), 12K (7.44 miles) and half marathon. Click here for more information.

— Mattea’s Joy Super Hero 5K

This 5K run, 2-mile walk and kids run is Saturday, May 4, in Bourbonnais. The race raises money to support families with chronically sick children. Participants are encouraged to wear super hero costumes. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s link for online registration.

Upcoming registration deadlines:

— Howl at the Moon 8 Hour Run/Walk

This timed ultra is Aug. 10. Runners and walkers do as much mileage as they can or they want on a 3.5-mile loop at Kennekuk County Cove in Vermilion County. Registration for the race opens at 7 a.m. April 22 on Active.com. The race is limited to 350 participants and it sells out quickly. Here’s a link to the race’s Facebook page.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.

