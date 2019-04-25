Marathon weekend is here. The Fit List has info on Illinois Marathon races and those coming up in the following weekends.

Friday:

— Christie Clinic Illinois 5K

This 5K on Friday night kicks off the races of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon weekend in Champaign-Urbana. The race runs through the University of Illinois campus and ends in Memorial Stadium. Registration is open through 6:30 p.m. Friday. Here is a link to the race website.

Weekend of April 27-28:

— Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

The Illinois Marathon races on Saturday include the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 10K and youth run. All races finish in Memorial Stadium. Runners can run one of the I-Challenges by running the 5K on Friday night and either the marathon, half marathon or 10K on Saturday. Registration is open for all events through 6:30 p.m. Friday. Youth run registration is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as well in the great East Hall of Memorial Stadium. Those running the Illinois Half Marathon can participate in the Illini-Badger Half Marathon Challenge by also running the Madison Mini-Marathon on Aug. 17. Here is a link to the race website.

— Taking Steps to End Child Abuse 5K Color Run

This race on Saturday in Normal benefits the Family Visitation Center in McLean County. In addition to the 5K Color Run, there is also a 1-mile walk. Here’s a link for more information.

Weekend of May 4-5:

— Abe’s Mini and Pioneer Sprint Triathlons

These triathlons are Saturday, May 4, in Petersburg. The swim for both events is in the indoor pool at Porta High School. The mini triathlon is a 100-yard swim, a 5-mile bike ride and a 1-mile run. The sprint triathlon is a 300-yard swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The mini will start an hour before the sprint triathlon, and athletes who want to participate in both races can register for the Abe’s Triathlon Challenge. Here’s a link for more information; click on the “races” tab.

— Girls on the Run

This 5K is Sunday, May 5, at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. This is the culmination of a running program for girls, but the race is also open to the community. The run is a non-competitive, untimed fun run. Click here for more information.

— Lake Run

This race is Saturday, May 4, around Lake Bloomington. There are race distances of 7K (4.37 miles), 12K (7.44 miles) and half marathon. Click here for more information.

— Mattea’s Joy Super Hero 5K

This 5K run, 2-mile walk and kids run is Saturday, May 4, in Bourbonnais. The race raises money to support families with chronically sick children. Participants are encouraged to wear super hero costumes. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s link for online registration.

— Cinco de May 5 Mile Fun Run

This is a fun run on Sunday, May 5, at Fleet Feet in Decatur. There is a 5-mile and a 1-mile route. Here’s a link with more information.

Weekend of May 11-12:

— Kirby Derby

This race is Saturday, May 11, in Monticello. There’s a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a free ¼-mile kids run. Click here for the race website and here for online registration.

— Thunder in the Valley Triathlon

This triathlon is Saturday, May 11, in Terre Haute, Ind. There are sprint distance and Olympic distance events. Here’s a link for the race website.

— Races for all Paces

These races are Saturday, May 11, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The race distances include a half marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a 1-mile run/walk, as well as a Toddler Trot and a Diaper Dash for the youngest racers. Click here for the race website.

— Tulip 5K for a Cure

This 5K is Saturday, May 11, in Bloomington. It was rescheduled from an earlier date.The race is a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research and treatment. Here’s a link for more information.

— Knapp Burn Foundation Trial by Fire 5K

This 5K is Saturday, May 11, in Bloomington. The race proceeds benefit the Knapp Burn Foundation, which provides compression garments for burn victims and burn education. Click here for more information.

— Starved Rock Country Marathon and Half Marathon and Run SRC 5K

This event on Saturday, May 11, at Ottawa and Starved Rock State Park includes a marathon, half marathon and 5K. Here’s a link to the race website.

— Fat Ass 5K and Street Party

This event includes a 5K on Saturday, May 11, in Springfield, followed by a street party, and preceded on Friday, May 10, by a craft beer and cigar festival. The race includes beer, corn dog, donut and ice cream stops, as well as live music.The race proceeds go to various local charities. Here’s a link to the event website.

Upcoming registration deadlines:

— Howl at the Moon 8 Hour Run/Walk

This timed ultra is Aug. 10. Runners and walkers do as much mileage as they can or they want on a 3.5-mile loop at Kennekuk County Cove in Vermilion County. Registration opened April 22 on Active.com. The race is limited to 350 participants and it was 80 percent full as of Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a link to the race’s Facebook page and here’s a link for online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.