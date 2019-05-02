The Fit List has you covered for upcoming races.

Weekend of May 4-5:

— Abe’s Mini and Pioneer Sprint Triathlons

These triathlons are Saturday in Petersburg. The swim for both events is in the indoor pool at Porta High School. The mini triathlon is a 100-yard swim, a 5-mile bike ride and a 1-mile run. The sprint triathlon is a 300-yard swim, a 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The mini will start an hour before the sprint triathlon, and athletes who want to participate in both races can register for the Abe’s Triathlon Challenge. Here’s a link for more information; click on the “races” tab.

— Girls on the Run

This 5K is Sunday at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. This is the culmination of a running program for girls, but the race is also open to the community. The run is a non-competitive, untimed fun run. Click here for more information.

— Lake Run

This race is Saturday around Lake Bloomington. There are race distances of 7K (4.37 miles), 12K (7.44 miles) and half marathon. Click here for more information.

— Mattea’s Joy Super Hero 5K

This 5K run, 2-mile walk and kids run is Saturday in Bourbonnais. The race raises money to support families with chronically sick children. Participants are encouraged to wear super hero costumes. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s link for online registration.

— Cinco de May 5 Mile Fun Run

This is a fun run on Sunday at Fleet Feet in Decatur. There is a 5-mile and a 1-mile route. Here’s a link with more information.

Weekend of May 11-12:

— Kirby Derby

This race is Saturday, May 11, in Monticello. There’s a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a free ¼-mile kids run. Click here for the race website and here for online registration.

— Thunder in the Valley Triathlon

This triathlon is Saturday, May 11, in Terre Haute, Ind. There are sprint distance and Olympic distance events. Here’s a link for the race website.

— Races for all Paces

These races are Saturday, May 11, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The race distances include a half marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a 1-mile run/walk, as well as a Toddler Trot and a Diaper Dash for the youngest racers. Click here for the race website.

— Tulip 5K for a Cure

This 5K is Saturday, May 11, in Bloomington. It was rescheduled from an earlier date.The race is a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research and treatment. Here’s a link for more information.

— Knapp Burn Foundation Trial by Fire 5K

This 5K is Saturday, May 11, in Bloomington. The race proceeds benefit the Knapp Burn Foundation, which provides compression garments for burn victims and burn education. Click here for more information.

— Starved Rock Country Marathon and Half Marathon and Run SRC 5K

This event on Saturday, May 11, at Ottawa and Starved Rock State Park includes a marathon, half marathon and 5K. Here’s a link to the race website.

— Fat Ass 5K and Street Party

This event includes a 5K on Saturday, May 11, in Springfield, followed by a street party, and preceded on Friday, May 10, by a craft beer and cigar festival. The race includes beer, corn dog, donut and ice cream stops, as well as live music.The race proceeds go to various local charities. Here’s a link to the event website.

Weekend of May 18-19:

— Whitmore Classic 5K and Half Marathon

This half marathon and 50K is Saturday, May 18, in Decatur. A portion of the race proceeds go to local junior high and high school track and cross country teams. Here is a link for online registration, and here is a link to the race’s Facebook page.

— Krispy Kreme Challenge Fun Run

This donut run is on Sunday, May 19, at the Fleet Feet store in Bloomington. Participants run or walk a 1-mile loop up to three times, and they eat a Krispy Kreme donut on each lap. Race registration is just $2 for adults and $1 for children. For a $5 donation to St. Jude, participants can skip one donut. Here’s a link for more information.

— Hey Days 5K

This 5K is Saturday, May 18, in Heyworth. The race proceeds will help high school athletes attend a summer distance running camp in Wisconsin. Click here for a page that includes a link to the race flyer.

— Pause for Patriotism and Kankakee River Running Club Run/Walk

This 4-mile run and 2-mile walk is Saturday, May 18, in Kankakee. Click here for more information.

Upcoming registration deadlines:

— Howl at the Moon 8 Hour Run/Walk

This timed ultra is Aug. 10. Runners and walkers do as much mileage as they can or they want on a 3.5-mile loop at Kennekuk County Cove in Vermilion County. Registration opened April 22 on Active.com. The race is limited to 350 participants and it was 80 percent full as of a week ago. Here’s a link to the race’s Facebook page and here’s a link for online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.