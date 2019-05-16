The Fit List has you covered for upcoming races.

Weekend of May 18-19:

— Spring Metric

This bike ride on Saturday include distances of 35 and 65 miles, as well as a 13-mile ride from Urbana to St. Joseph and back on the Kickapoo Rail Trail. The ride starts at Weaver Park in Urbana. Here’s the Facebook event page.

— Whitmore Classic 5K and Half Marathon

This half marathon and 50K is Saturday in Decatur. A portion of the race proceeds go to local junior high and high school track and cross country teams. Here is a link for online registration, and here is a link to the race’s Facebook page.

— Krispy Kreme Challenge Fun Run

This donut run is on Sunday at the Fleet Feet store in Bloomington. Participants run or walk a 1-mile loop up to three times, and they eat a Krispy Kreme donut on each lap. Race registration is just $2 for adults and $1 for children. For a $5 donation to St. Jude, participants can skip one donut. Here’s a link for more information.

— Hey Days 5K

This 5K is Saturday in Heyworth. The race proceeds will help high school athletes attend a summer distance running camp in Wisconsin. Click here for a page that includes a link to the race flyer.

— Pause for Patriotism and Kankakee River Running Club Run/Walk

This 4-mile run and 2-mile walk is Saturday in Kankakee. Click here for more information.

Weekend of May 25-26:

— Capital City Biathlon

This biathlon is Saturday, May 25, in Springfield. It consists of a 5K run followed by a 15-mile bike ride. Here’s a link for more information.

— Bike the Drive

Lake Shore Drive in Chicago is bikes only -- no cars -- for five hours on the morning of Sunday, May 26. The ride benefits the Active Transportation Alliance. Click here for more information.

Monday, May 27:

— Springdale Salute

This Memorial Day race on Monday, May 27, in Peoria has a 5K race and an untimed 1-mile run/walk. The race benefits the Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing, which supports veterans with repairs to their homes. Click here for online registration.

— Fightin’ Irish 5K Ken Klipp Classic

This 5K is Monday, May 27, in Kankakee. In addition to the 5K, there is a 2-mile walk and a Leprechaun Dash for kids ages 9 and under. Here’s a link with more information.

Weekend of June 1-2:

— Countryside 10K

This 10K on Saturday, June 1, in Sidney. The race starts and finishes at Witt Park and the course is on country roads outside of town. Sidney Dairy Barn will have ice cream sandwiches at the finish, and there is a post-race party at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

—Tri-Shark Classic

This triathlon and duathlon is Saturday, June 1, at Comlara County Park near Hudson. The sprint triathlon is a 600-yard swim in Evergreen Lake, a 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The duathlon is a 2-mile run, a 13-mile bike ride and another 2-mile run. Click here for the race website.

— Unity Color Run

This race is Saturday, June 1, in Tolono. It includes a 5K color run and a 1K kids color run. The event is a fundraiser for the Unity cross country program. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Happy Camper Trail Race

This trail race is Saturday, June 1, at Lewis Memorial Acres in Springfield. There are race distances of 5 miles and 2.5 miles. Click here for more information and online registration.

— St. Jude Dash and Bash Run

This race is Saturday, June 1, in Sullivan. There is a 5K run, a 1-mile superhero obstacle run and a Tot Trot. The event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it includes food, kids’ games and carnival rides, a softball tournament, an under-18 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show, and a beer tent and bands. Click here for more information and online registration, and here for the event’s Facebook page.

— Tour de Charleston

This bike race is Saturday, June 1, in Charleston. It includes distances of 12.5, 25 and 50 miles, as well as a 1-mile family fun ride. Here’s a link to the event’s Facebook page, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Ride United

This bike ride is Sunday, June 2, in Decatur. The ride includes distances of 20, 40 and 60 miles, and a gravel route. The ride benefits the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. Click here for more information.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.