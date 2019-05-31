The Fit List

Here is your list of races.

Weekend of June 1-2:

— Countryside 10K

This 10K on Saturday in Sidney. The race starts and finishes at Witt Park and the course is on country roads outside of town. Sidney Dairy Barn will have ice cream sandwiches at the finish, and there is a post-race party at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

—Tri-Shark Classic

This triathlon and duathlon is Saturday at Comlara County Park near Hudson. The sprint triathlon is a 600-yard swim in Evergreen Lake, a 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. The duathlon is a 2-mile run, a 13-mile bike ride and another 2-mile run. Click here for the race website.

— Unity Color Run

This race is Saturday in Tolono. It includes a 5K color run and a 1K kids color run. The event is a fundraiser for the Unity cross country program. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Happy Camper Trail Race

This trail race is Saturday at Lewis Memorial Acres in Springfield. There are race distances of 5 miles and 2.5 miles. Click here for more information and online registration.

— St. Jude Dash and Bash Run

This race is Saturday in Sullivan. There is a 5K run, a 1-mile superhero obstacle run and a Tot Trot. The event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and it includes food, kids’ games and carnival rides, a softball tournament, an under-18 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a car show, and a beer tent and bands. Click here for more information and online registration, and here for the event’s Facebook page.

— Tour de Charleston

This bike race is Saturday in Charleston. It includes distances of 12.5, 25 and 50 miles, as well as a 1-mile family fun ride. Here’s a link to the event’s Facebook page, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Ride United

This bike ride is Sunday in Decatur. The ride includes distances of 20, 40 and 60 miles, and a gravel route. The ride benefits the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. Click here for more information.

Wednesday, June 5:

— The Big Run 5K -- Decatur and Bloomington

Fleet Feet is celebrating Global Running Day with 5Ks at its locations across the country, and the stores in Decatur and Bloomington are participating. The races are timed and the results will be added to a national leaderboard, and the overall and age group winners nationally will receive cash prizes. The Decatur race is free but pre-registration is required. It will be followed by snacks, raffles and games. There is an entry fee for the Bloomington race, which kicks off the store’s Sizzlin’ Summer Run Series. Here’s a link for more information and online registration for the Decatur run and here’s the link for the Bloomington run.

Weekend of June 8-9:

— Lake Mingo Trail Run

This 7.1-mile trail race is Saturday, June 8, at Kennekuk Cove County Park in Vermilion County. Click here for the race flyer and click here for online registration.

— Lytle Park Tri

This sprint triathlon is Saturday, June 8, in Mattoon. The race is a 300-meter swim in a pool, a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Here’s a link for more information.

— Loop Lake Shelbyville

This bike ride is Saturday, June 8, at Lake Shelbyville. There are ride distances of 22, 47 and 65 miles. Proceeds from the ride will benefit Friends of Lake Shelbyville. Click here for more information and here for the event’s Facebook page.

— Lincoln’s Legacy of Giving 5K/10K

This race with distances of 5K and 10K is Saturday, June 8, at Stuart Park in Springfield. It’s part of a two-day music festival, with proceeds from the festival going to various charities. Runners will get free passes to the festival. Click here for online registration. Here’s more information about the music festival.

— Safe House Run

This 5K race is Saturday, June 8, in Normal. In addition to the 5K, there is a half-mile kids run. The race is a fundraiser for Global Hands of Hope Uganda and Lifesong for Orphans, which built a safe house in Uganda for young girls at risk for abuse. The race proceeds will go toward expenses associated with operating the safe house. Here’s a link for online registration.

Weekend of June 15-16:

— Newman Freedom Race

This 5K race and biathlon is Saturday, June 15, in Newman. The biathlon is a 5K run and a 15-mile bike ride. Here’s a link for more information.

— Steamboat Classic

This race on Saturday, June 15, in Peoria includes a hilly 15K, a fast 4-miler and a 2-mile race. Click here for more information.

— Stovepipe Sprint, Railsplitter and Illinois Half triathlons

These triathlons are Saturday, June 15, in Petersburg. The Stovepipe Sprint is a 500-yard swim, 12-mile bike and 5K run. The Railsplitter is a .9-mile swim, a 24.8-mile bike and a 10K run. The Illinois Half -- the inaugural year for a half distance triathlon at this event -- is a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a half marathon. All of the run courses go through the New Salem State Historic Site. For more information, click here and look for each race under the “races” tab at the top of the page.

— Wheelin’ Around the Lake

This bike ride is Saturday, June 15, in McLean County, starting at Comlara County Park near Hudson. The ride includes distances of 20, 40 and 60 miles, as well as a 5-mile family route. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Run for Autism

This race is Sunday, June 16, in Kankakee, and it includes a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a 200-yard children’s dash.. Click here for the race website.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.