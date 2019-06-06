The Fit List

Weekend of June 8-9:

— Lake Mingo Trail Run

This 7.1-mile trail race is Saturday at Kennekuk Cove County Park in Vermilion County. Click here for the race flyer and click here for online registration.

— Lytle Park Tri

This sprint triathlon is Saturday in Mattoon. The race is a 300-meter swim in a pool, a 12.5-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Here’s a link for more information.

— Loop Lake Shelbyville

This bike ride is Saturday at Lake Shelbyville. There are ride distances of 22, 47 and 65 miles. Proceeds from the ride will benefit Friends of Lake Shelbyville. Click here for more information and here for the event’s Facebook page.

— Lincoln’s Legacy of Giving 5K/10K

This race with distances of 5K and 10K is Saturday at Stuart Park in Springfield. It’s part of a two-day music festival, with proceeds from the festival going to various charities. Runners will get free passes to the festival. Click here for online registration. Here’s more information about the music festival.

— Safe House Run

This 5K race is Saturday in Normal. In addition to the 5K, there is a half-mile kids run. The race is a fundraiser for Global Hands of Hope Uganda and Lifesong for Orphans, which built a safe house in Uganda for young girls at risk for abuse. The race proceeds will go toward expenses associated with operating the safe house. Here’s a link for online registration.

Weekend of June 15-16:

— Newman Freedom Race

This 5K race and biathlon is Saturday, June 15, in Newman. The biathlon is a 5K run and a 15-mile bike ride. Here’s a link for more information.

— Steamboat Classic

This race on Saturday, June 15, in Peoria includes a hilly 15K, a fast 4-miler and a 2-mile race. Click here for more information.

— Stovepipe Sprint, Railsplitter and Illinois Half triathlons

These triathlons that were scheduled for Saturday, June 15, in Petersburg have been canceled. See the race organizer’s website for an explanation.

— Wheelin’ Around the Lake

This bike ride is Saturday, June 15, in McLean County, starting at Comlara County Park near Hudson. The ride includes distances of 20, 40 and 60 miles, as well as a 5-mile family route. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Run for Autism

This race is Sunday, June 16, in Kankakee, and it includes a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a 200-yard children’s dash.. Click here for the race website.

Weekend of June 22-23:

— Lake Escape

This race is Saturday, June 22, at Lake Iroquois in Loda. The race distances are 10K, 5K and a kids run. The race proceeds will go to restocking fish in the lake. Here’s a link to the race website and here’s a link for the race’s Facebook page.

— Ride for Ray Gran Fondo

This bike ride is Saturday, June 22, starting at the Savoy Rec Center. There are routes of 15 miles, 30 miles, 100 kilometers and 200 kilometers. The events include a pre-ride dinner on Friday, June 21, at Scotty’s Brewhouse; a free family fun ride to Industrial Donut, followed by games for kids; and a post-ride party. The ride is a fundraiser for ALS research. Click here for the ride website and here for the event’s Facebook page.

—Central Illinois Open Water Swim

This swim is Saturday, June 22, in Evergreen Lake at Comlara County Park near Hudson. There are swim distances of 2.4 miles and 1.2 miles. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

—Shamrock Race to the Cross

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Effingham. It includes race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

— Scheels 5K/10K

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Springfield. Race distances are 10K, 5K and a kiddie fun run. Proceeds from the race will go to United Cerebral Palsy and Midtown Rotary of Springfield. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Fit for Life Classic

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Litchfield, with race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.