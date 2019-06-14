The Fit List

Here is your list of races for the next few weekends.

Weekend of June 15-16:

— Newman Freedom Race

This 5K race and biathlon is Saturday in Newman. The biathlon is a 5K run and a 15-mile bike ride. Here’s a link for more information.

— Steamboat Classic

This race on Saturday in Peoria includes a hilly 15K, a fast 4-miler and a 2-mile race. Click here for more information.

— Stovepipe Sprint, Railsplitter and Illinois Half triathlons

These triathlons that were scheduled for Saturday in Petersburg have been canceled. See the race organizer’s website for an explanation.

— Wheelin’ Around the Lake

This bike ride is Saturday in McLean County, starting at Comlara County Park near Hudson. The ride includes distances of 20, 40 and 60 miles, as well as a 5-mile family route. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Run for Autism

This race is Sunday in Kankakee, and it includes a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a 200-yard children’s dash. Click here for the race website.

Weekend of June 22-23:

— Lake Escape

This race is Saturday, June 22, at Lake Iroquois in Loda. The race distances are 10K, 5K and a kids run. The race proceeds will go to restocking fish in the lake. Here’s a link to the race website and here’s a link for the race’s Facebook page.

— Ride for Ray Gran Fondo

This bike ride is Saturday, June 22, starting at the Savoy Rec Center. There are routes of 15 miles, 30 miles, 100 kilometers and 200 kilometers. The events include a pre-ride dinner on Friday, June 21, at Scotty’s Brewhouse; a free family fun ride to Industrial Donut, followed by games for kids; and a post-ride party. The ride is a fundraiser for ALS research. Click here for the ride website and here for the event’s Facebook page.

—Central Illinois Open Water Swim

This swim is Saturday, June 22, in Evergreen Lake at Comlara County Park near Hudson. There are swim distances of 2.4 miles and 1.2 miles. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

—Shamrock Race to the Cross

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Effingham. It includes race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

— Scheels 5K/10K

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Springfield. Race distances are 10K, 5K and a kiddie fun run. Proceeds from the race will go to United Cerebral Palsy and Midtown Rotary of Springfield. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Fit for Life Classic

This race is Saturday, June 22, in Litchfield, with race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

— N.I.T.E. Ride

This bike ride on Saturday, June 22, is a 20-mile ride through Indianapolis at night, starting at 11 p.m. The event includes a L.I.T.E. Up Your Bike contest, an optional dinner ride earlier in the evening, and a post-ride party Here’s a link to the website with more information.

Weekend of June 29-30:

— Gifford Community Celebration 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, June 29, in Gifford. There’s also a 1K Kids Fun Run. Paper registration forms are available at the Gifford State Bank, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Come Together Be Empowered 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, June 29, in Decatur. It’s part of an event that raises money to fight breast, ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers. Click here for more information.

— Bourbonnais Friendship Festival 5K

This race is Saturday, June 29, in Bourbonnais, and it includes a 5K run and a 1.5-mie fitness walk. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Tour DeWitt

This bike ride is Saturday, June 29, starting and ending in Clinton. There are distances of 9, 22, 40 and 62 miles. Proceeds from the ride will go to the McLean County Children’s Protection Network, which operates the DeWitt County Children's Advocacy Center. Here’s a link to the ride website, and here’s a link to the ride’s Facebook page where updates are posted.

— Parklands Foundation Century Bike Ride

This bike ride is Saturday, June 29, in Lexington. There are ride distances of 20, 50 and 100 miles. Click here for more information and here for online registration.

— Warrensburg Tour De Corn

Here’s another bike ride on Saturday, June 29. This one starts in Warrensburg and is part of the Warrensburg Corn Festival. There are routes of 20, 40 and 62 miles. Here’s a link for the festival website, with more information and links to online registration.

— Warrensburg Corn Festival 5K

The Warrensburg Corn Festival also has a 5K race on Saturday, June 29. There’s a kids fun run too. Here’s a link for the festival website, with more information and links to online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.