The Fit List

Here is your list of races for the next few weekends.

Weekend of June 22-23:

— Lake Escape

This race is Saturday at Lake Iroquois in Loda. The race distances are 10K, 5K and a kids run. The race proceeds will go to restocking fish in the lake. Here’s a link to the race website and here’s a link for the race’s Facebook page.

— Ride for Ray Gran Fondo

This bike ride is Saturday starting at the Savoy Rec Center. There are routes of 15 miles, 30 miles, 100 kilometers and 200 kilometers. The events include a pre-ride dinner on Friday, June 21, at Scotty’s Brewhouse; a free family fun ride to Industrial Donut, followed by games for kids; and a post-ride party. The ride is a fundraiser for ALS research. Click here for the ride website and here for the event’s Facebook page.

—Central Illinois Open Water Swim

This swim is Saturday in Evergreen Lake at Comlara County Park near Hudson. There are swim distances of 2.4 miles and 1.2 miles. Here’s a link for more information, and here’s a link for online registration.

—Shamrock Race to the Cross

This race is Saturday in Effingham. It includes race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

— Scheels 5K/10K

This race is Saturday in Springfield. Race distances are 10K, 5K and a kiddie fun run. Proceeds from the race will go to United Cerebral Palsy and Midtown Rotary of Springfield. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Fit for Life Classic

This race is Saturday in Litchfield, with race distances of 10K, 5K and 1 mile. Click here for online registration.

— N.I.T.E. Ride

This bike ride on Saturday is a 20-mile ride through Indianapolis at night, starting at 11 p.m. The event includes a L.I.T.E. Up Your Bike contest, an optional dinner ride earlier in the evening, and a post-ride party Here’s a link to the website with more information.

Friday, June 28:

— Tolono Twilight Trek

This race on Friday evening, June 28, in Tolono is part of Tolono Fun Days. There’s a 5K run, a 5K walk and a 1K kids run. The kids run is free, but monetary donations will be accepted and given to a local food pantry. Here’s a link for online registration, and here’s a link to the event’s Facebook page.

Weekend of June 29-30:

— Gifford Community Celebration 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, June 29, in Gifford. There’s also a 1K Kids Fun Run. Paper registration forms are available at the Gifford State Bank, and here’s a link for online registration.

— Downs Freedom Run

This 5K race is Saturday, June 29, in Downs. In addition to the 5K, there’s an untimed 1-mile walk and a free kids fun run. The race is part of the 555 Summer Series of races that also includes 5-mile Park 2 Park run on July 4 in Bloomington and the Dog Days 5K on July 13 in Hudson. Here’s a link for online registration, and here’s a link for the event’s Facebook page.

— Come Together Be Empowered 5K

This 5K race is Saturday, June 29, in Decatur. It’s part of an event that raises money to fight breast, ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers. Click here for more information.

— Bourbonnais Friendship Festival 5K

This race is Saturday, June 29, in Bourbonnais, and it includes a 5K run and a 1.5-mie fitness walk. Here’s a link for more information and online registration.

— Tour DeWitt

This bike ride is Saturday, June 29, starting and ending in Clinton. There are distances of 9, 22, 40 and 62 miles. Proceeds from the ride will go to the McLean County Children’s Protection Network, which operates the DeWitt County Children's Advocacy Center. Here’s a link to the ride website, and here’s a link to the ride’s Facebook page where updates are posted.

— Parklands Foundation Century Bike Ride

This bike ride is Saturday, June 29, in Lexington. There are ride distances of 20, 50 and 100 miles. Click here for more information and here for online registration.

— Warrensburg Tour De Corn

Here’s another bike ride on Saturday, June 29. This one starts in Warrensburg and is part of the Warrensburg Corn Festival. There are routes of 20, 40 and 62 miles. Here’s a link for the festival website, with more information and links to online registration.

Wednesday, July 4:

— Freedom 5K

This Fourth of July 5K covers part of the Fourth of July parade route in Champaign-Urbana before the parade begins. There’s a youth run before the 5K. Here’s a link for more information.

— Park to Park

This 5-mile Fourth of July race goes from Miller Park in Bloomington to the Corn Crib in Normal. Shuttle service is available between the two locations. The race is part of the 555 Summer Series of races that also includes Downs Freedom Run on July 29 and the Dog Days 5K on July 13 in Hudson. Click here for more information and online registration.

— Peoria Jaycees Firecracker 5000

This Fourth of July 5K is in Peoria. Click here for more information and online registration.

Weekend of July 6-7:

— Cry Me a River Trail Runs

These trail races are Saturday, July 6, at Camp Wokanda along the Illinois River at Chillicothe. Race distances are a half marathon, 50K, 100K and 100 miles. Here’s a link to the race website, and here’s a link for online registration.

If you know of an event you’d like to see included in the Fit List, please e-mail me at jheckel@news-gazette.com.