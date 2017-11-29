From the blog: 2017-18 high school basketball on WDWS

It's a robust schedule of high school basketball broadcasts on WDWS this year. Without further ado...

Date Visitor Home Play-by-play Analysis 12/12 Rantoul Centennial Michael Kiser Tim Ditman 12/15 Bloomington Central Scott Beatty Evan Conn 1/5 Central Centennial Tim Ditman Michael Kiser 1/9 Rochester St. Thomas More Michael Kiser Tim Ditman 1/12 Central Urbana Scott Beatty Tim Ditman 1/26 Peoria Central Scott Beatty Evan Conn 2/2 Bloomington Urbana Tim Ditman Evan Conn 2/6 St. Joseph-Ogden Rantoul Scott Beatty Michael Kiser 2/9 Urbana Centennial Michael Kiser Evan Conn 2/23 Mattoon Mahomet-Seymour Tim Ditman Michael Kiser



A few notes about this year's schedule...

We're spreading the love around more so than in previous years, featuring seven local teams. That includes, for the first time I can remember, a trip to Rantoul.

Evan Conn, our Illini Gameday producer and Chicago Cubs expert, is stepping up to announce some games this year. We're happy to have him.

As always, you can listen to these games in three ways: the old fashioned way at 1400-AM on the dial, streaming on your computer or mobile device here, and on-demand in podcast form here. You can also subscribe to our podcasts in iTunes.

Thanks to everyone who makes these broadcasts possible: Scott Beatty, Michael Kiser, Evan Conn, Tim Ditman, Carol Vorel, Jim Lewis, Ed Bond, Mike Haile, and Dave Burns. If you know a local business who'd like to support our high school broadcasts, drop Dave a line (dburns@wdws.com).

These broadcasts are a great compliment to the work of Colin Likas, Anthony Zilis, Matt Daniels, Jim Rossow, and the rest of the News-Gazette crew. In fact, you'll sometimes see our play-by-play laid over Zilis-shot video to create an awesome highlight package.

Enjoy the show...

-Tim