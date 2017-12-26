From the blog: little league games of yesteryear
My look through the WDWS archives never ends. This time I dug out our little league baseball championship game broadcasts. Were you playing in any of these?
2006 - Meijer vs. Busey Bank
2007 - Illinois American Water vs. Bacon and VanBuskirk
2008 - Clifford Jacobs vs. Super Pantry
2009 - Illini Pella vs. Busey Bank
2010 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear
2013 - Dodds vs. Wampler Property Management
2014 - Creative Marble vs. Wampler Property Management
2016 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear
2017 - First Federal vs. Wampler Property Management
