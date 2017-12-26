Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 83 Today's Paper

From the blog: little league games of yesteryear
| Subscribe

From the blog: little league games of yesteryear

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 12:00am | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

My look through the WDWS archives never ends. This time I dug out our little league baseball championship game broadcasts. Were you playing in any of these?

2006 - Meijer vs. Busey Bank

2007 - Illinois American Water vs. Bacon and VanBuskirk

2008 - Clifford Jacobs vs. Super Pantry

2009 - Illini Pella vs. Busey Bank

2010 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear

2013 - Dodds vs. Wampler Property Management

2014 - Creative Marble vs. Wampler Property Management

2016 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear

2017 - First Federal vs. Wampler Property Management

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments