From the blog: little league games of yesteryear

My look through the WDWS archives never ends. This time I dug out our little league baseball championship game broadcasts. Were you playing in any of these?



2006 - Meijer vs. Busey Bank

2007 - Illinois American Water vs. Bacon and VanBuskirk

2008 - Clifford Jacobs vs. Super Pantry

2009 - Illini Pella vs. Busey Bank

2010 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear

2013 - Dodds vs. Wampler Property Management

2014 - Creative Marble vs. Wampler Property Management

2016 - Illinois American Water vs. Campus Sportswear

2017 - First Federal vs. Wampler Property Management