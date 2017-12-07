From the blog: postgame call-in show...online edition

This Saturday, it's one of the latest tipoffs in recent memory for Illini basketball, as the squad takes on UNLV at 11 p.m. CT. WDWS and WHMS will have their normal pregame coverage, starting with Scott Beatty at 9:30. But, since we wouldn't get to the postgame call-in show until 1:30 a.m. at the earliest, we're going to punt.



But, we still want to hear from you. Take your pick:

Use your favorite app on your smarthphone to create a voice recording, and e-mail it to tditman@wdws.com. Or, use a web-based recording program like Vocaroo.

Send us a text on the Cassel Heating and Cooling Text Line at 217-351-5357

Tweet us using #PNCBankIllini.

E-mail me: tditman@wdws.com.

Leave a message on the WDWS Facebook page.

Add "news-gazette" on Snapchat and send us your best emoji.

We'll compile all your comments and post them here Sunday morning. And never fear, the call-in show will return for the next game on December 13th.



Thanks for listening!



-Tim