From the blog: 2018 little league baseball on WDWS

Fresh off the announcement of a special season opener, WDWS is pleased to announce this year's FULL little league baseball broadcast schedule.



Date Team Location 4-16 Plumbers vs. Wampler Zahnd 4-16 Dodds vs. Broeren Russo Zahnd 5-3 Wampler vs. Illinois American Water McFarland 5-9 Dodds vs. Kuhns Bottenfield 5-16 Campus Sportswear vs. Bacon and Van Buskirk Robeson 5-21 Broeren Russo vs. Meyer Capel Yankee Ridge 5-30 Plumbers vs. First Federal Bottenfield 6-6 Bacon and Van Buskirk vs. Meyer Capel Yankee Ridge 6-18 Playoffs first round TBD 6-20 Quarterfinal TBD 6-25 Semifinal one Zahnd 6-25 Semifinal two Zahnd 6-27 Third place Zahnd 6-27 Championship Zahnd



The usual crew of myself, Michael Kiser, Evan Conn, and Alli Adams will call this year's games.



As always, you can hear the games in one of three ways: the old fashioned way on 1400-AM, streaming on your desktop computer or mobile device here, or on-demand in podcast form here.



In advance of this year's season, I did some research into the history of C-U Kiwanis Little League. Here are some fun facts:

1949: C-U Kiwanis Little League was founded after Wayne Winters read a magazine article about the 10th anniversary of little league at Williamsport. Clips of those games were shown locally to recruit players. The effort led to six teams with all games played at South Side School. The 1949 season was cut short by a polio outbreak.

1950: The league expanded to 20 teams in five leagues.

1973: Participation peaked to nearly 1,600 players.

1998: Tom Jones founded the Challenger League as an offshoot of C-U Kiwanis Little League.

1999: WDWS begins broadcasting games, and the championship games move to Zahnd Park.

2018: The league boasts 61 teams and around 700 players from t-ball to suited.

Around 25,000 kids have gone through little league since it began.

Joseph Kuhn & Co. is the only business to be a sponsor each year. Kiwanis has always been the title sponsor.

The three "pioneer" ball diamonds in C-U were at Bradley and McKinley (it closed after one year), Switzer School (now the site of Judah Christian School), and Eisner Park.

And now, something many of you have asked for: a full list of all the little league postseason champions (with some fun facts about a few of the games).

1952: Rasmussen (Bob Rasmussen pitched all three tournament games)