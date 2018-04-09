From the blog: let there be lights!

Twenty is the magic number for the summer of 2018.



It's the 20th year of lights at Champaign's Zahnd Park, allowing for C-U Kiwanis little league baseball games at night of a permanent basis. The lights were paid for by the Kiwanis Club, marking the start of a partnership between the club, the league, and the Champaign Park District that still is strong today.



This summer also marks year 20 for WDWS broadcasting little league games. So we're teaming up with the league for a special start to this season.



On Monday, April 16th, the little league season will kick off with a doubleheader under the lights at Zahnd, and you can hear both games on WDWS (1400-AM or streaming here). The teams and game times will be released soon. If you can't listen live, you'll be able to hear the games on demand here.



And if you want a taste of what little league is like, listen here, view photos here and here, and read memories here. I also spoke to Kiwanis Club member George Willhite about the club's involvement with little league.



We'll unveil the rest of our little league broadcast schedule soon. We're excited for another great season!

-Tim