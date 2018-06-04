From the blog: little league baseball double feature

It's been a weather-shortened little league baseball broadcast season on WDWS, but we're still chugging along and brainstorming ways to liven up the broadcasts. This Wednesday, it'll be a double feature.



Our featured game will be Bacon and VanBuskirk vs. Meyer Capel from Yankee Ridge in Urbana at 6 p.m. Our Michael Kiser will be joined on the call by special guest Will Gerard, University of Illinois student broadcaster and son of former Champaign mayor Don Gerard.



Yours truly will trek to the other game on Wednesday's schedule - Plumbers and Pipefitters vs. Campus Sportswear at Bottenfield in Champaign. I'll be doing drop-ins each half inning with score updates and any other happenings.



Think of it as Chambana's version of NFL Sunday TV coverage. It'll hopefully give the broadcast a spark and give extra exposure to the youngsters.



As always, you can listen one of three ways: the old fashioned way at 1400 on your AM dial, streaming on your computer or mobile device here, or on-demand here.



And don't forget - our little league broadcasts run all the way through the championship game on June 27th. Find the full schedule here.



-Tim