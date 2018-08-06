FROM THE ARCHIVES: the lost Loane tapes

My look through the WDWS archives was complete...or so I thought.



Tucked away in the bomb shelter (no, really) at the old WDWS radio center on South Neil was a box of dozens of cassette tapes chronicling Dave Loane's sports career in the 1990s. Play-by-play, interviews, press conferences, you name it.



For the longest time, I thought...I'm not going to digitize these. It will take too long. But curiosity got the best of me. So, I've chosen my favorite tapes. Enjoy this step back in time, and if you can ID any of the voices, e-mail me at tditman@wdws.com.

1993 Illini volleyball media day. Comments from athletics administrator Karol Kahrs, coach Mike Hebert, and players.

Illini volleyball vs. Northwestern 10/22/93

Illini volleyball coach Mike Hebert announces he is leaving for Minnesota. December 1995.

Illini volletball beats Purdue on 11/25/98. Dave Loane and Annie Stoessel recap the match, and Dave talks with middle blocker Cristy Chapman and coach Don Hardin. A cameo by WDWS staffer Eric Loy at the end.

Illini volleyball beats Southwest Texas State in the NCAA Tournament opener on 12/4/98. Dave Loane and Annie Stoessel recap the match, and Dave visits with assistant coach Jeff Hulsmeyer.

Postgame interviews after Illinois beats East Carolina in the 1994 Liberty Bowl

Illini great Simeon Rice announces he is staying for his senior season (1995). Also comments from coach Lou Tepper.

Coach Ron Turner recaps the 1998 Illini football season and talks about the new Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.

1995 Illini men's basketball media day (Lou Henson's final season). Comments from Henson and players.

Illini men's basketball vs. NBC Thunder (exhibition) on 11/5/98. Jim Turpin and Loren Tate have the call. The audio ends about 90 seconds before the game is over.

Illini men's basketball defeats EIU on 12/12/98. Jim Turpin and Loren Tate recap the game, and Jim talks to coach Lon Kruger. Also included are Loren's lockerroom interviews with Cory Bradford and coach Kruger.

1993 Illini women's basketball media day. Comments from coach Kathy Lindsey and players.

Peoria Manual beats Thornton in the 1995 Class AA basketball state championship at the Assembly Hall. Audio is of the second half. Manual featured future Illini Wayne McClain, Sergio McClain, and Marcus Griffin.

The IHSA announces it is moving the basketball state finals from Champaign to Peoria. Comments from IHSA Executive Director Dave Fry at a news conference on 5/1/95.

BONUS! A February 1995 episode of A Penny For Your Thoughts with Jim Turpin. Guests include Tom Difanis, who was just appointed judge, and Champaign mayor Dan McCullum on the IHSA basketball tournament.