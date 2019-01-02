Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

FROM THE ARCHIVES: remembering 9-11
FROM THE ARCHIVES: remembering 9-11

Tue, 01/01/2019 - 8:41pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Listen to a series of stories produced by the WDWS news team on the 10th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.

On airport security:



On a countywide remembrance ceremony:



On a local volunteer at ground zero:



On first responder communication:



On a first responder honor guard:



On terrorism:



On Congressman Tim Johnson's memories:



On a local photographer:



On media coverage:



On a UI student who lived near ground zero:

