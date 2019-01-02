FROM THE ARCHIVES: remembering 9-11
Tue, 01/01/2019 - 8:41pm | Tim Ditman, WDWS Reporter/Anchor,
Listen to a series of stories produced by the WDWS news team on the 10th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
On a countywide remembrance ceremony:
On a local volunteer at ground zero:
On first responder communication:
On a first responder honor guard:
On terrorism:
On Congressman Tim Johnson's memories:
On a local photographer:
On media coverage:
On a UI student who lived near ground zero:
Listen to a series of stories produced by the WDWS news team on the 10th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
On airport security:
On a countywide remembrance ceremony:
On a local volunteer at ground zero:
On first responder communication:
On a first responder honor guard:
On terrorism:
On Congressman Tim Johnson's memories:
On a local photographer:
On media coverage:
On a UI student who lived near ground zero:
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.