Warm weather to return to the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms linger along a front pushing southward into the middle Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Another warm day hastens summer crop development south of the cold front.

On the Plains, locally heavy showers are boosting long-term moisture reserves in southern hard red winter wheat areas. Showers also favor immature summer crops over Kansas, but thunderstorms are likely causing localized spring wheat delays in parts of the Dakotas.

In the South, tropical showers have intensified over western sections of the Florida Peninsula. Elsewhere in the region, warm, mostly dry weather supports maturation and early harvesting of summer crops.

In the West, showers are generally scattered and light, likely causing little to no harvest delays in northern spring grain areas. Warmth, combined with low relative humidity and breezy conditions, maintains a high risk of wildfires over portions of the Great Basin and northern Rockies.

Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to become a named tropical storm Wednesday as it turns toward Florida. Three-day rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected in the northern Peninsula as the storm advances over land toward the Atlantic Ocean. The current forecast takes the storm along the southern Atlantic Coast, increasing the potential for heavy rain and winds in inland cotton areas of Georgia and the Carolinas. Elsewhere, showers will gradually diminish along the descending Midwestern cold front, though a few more days of locally heavy rain are possible in parts of the Southwest. Dry, locally hot weather will dominate most of the West into the weekend, promoting small grain harvesting in the Northwest while hastening maturation of California’s rice and cotton.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts near- to above-normal temperatures from the Great Plains eastward, with the highest likelihood of warmer weather in New England. Cooler-than-normal weather will dominate the West. Above-normal rainfall is forecast in the Northwest and upper Mississippi Valley, as well as a few spots in southern and western Texas. Drier conditions are expected in California and the Four Corners Region, and over a large area stretching from the Southeast through the Ohio Valley to New England.