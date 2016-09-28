A feel of Autumn across the eastern Corn Belt

On the Plains, dry weather favors fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting. Warm weather has returned to the High Plains, promoting winter wheat germination.

Across the Corn Belt, cool but favorably dry weather prevails across the upper Midwest, where Wednesday morning’s low temperatures dipped below 40° in a few spots. Upper Midwestern lowland flooding is subsiding, except along larger tributaries of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, cool, showery weather has developed over the lower Great Lakes region in conjunction with a slow-moving low-pressure system.

In the South, showers stretch from the southern Mid-Atlantic region to the Gulf Coast. Some of the rain in Virginia and environs has become locally heavy. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather continues to favor harvest activities but stress pastures. On Sep. 25, nearly half (42%) of Georgia’s pastures were rated very poor to poor.

In the West, very warm, dry weather prevails, except for some cloudiness and showers in Arizona and environs. In California, rice was 18% harvested by September 25, compared to the 5-year average of 15%.

Looking ahead, a slow-moving storm system will drift southward into the Ohio Valley before returning northward to the Great Lakes region during the weekend. Cool, showery weather will dominate the eastern Corn Belt and environs during the next few days, while torrential rainfall (locally 4 to 8 inches) could cause flooding in portions of the Mid-Atlantic region. Toward week’s end, however, beneficial rain could reach drought-stricken southern New England. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will prevail, except for some late-week precipitation in the West. Five-day totals could reach an inch in the Pacific Northwest and from the Four Corners region to the northern Rockies. Late-season warmth will continue for several more days from the High Plains westward, but cooler air will arrive in the Far West during the weekend.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected across the northern High Plains and throughout the West. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the Desert Southwest and much of the eastern U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather along the Atlantic Seaboard and from northern California and the Pacific Northwest eastward to the Plains and upper Midwest.