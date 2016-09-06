Late-season heat & humidity; more rain ahead

On the Plains, a cold front draped across the region separates cool air from late-season warmth. Tuesday’s high temperatures will exceed 90° as far north as Kansas. Throughout the southeastern half of the region, heat is promoting summer crop maturation.

Across the Corn Belt, showers and thunderstorms stretch southwestward from the upper Great Lakes region. Across the remainder of the Midwest, hot, dry weather is promoting corn and soybean maturation.

In the South, significant precipitation is confined to southern Florida, where showers linger. Warm, humid weather covers the remainder of the region, favoring summer crop maturation and harvesting.

In the West, shower activity is limited to the southern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest. Very cool conditions accompany the Northwestern showers, slowing small grain harvesting.

Post-tropical Storm Hermine will drift a little closer to the northern Mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday before weakening and turning away from the U.S. mainland. Meanwhile, moisture associated with eastern Pacific Hurricane Newton will reach parts of the southwestern U.S., leading to the potential for flash flooding, especially around mid-week. Some of the Southwestern moisture will become embedded in a cold front crossing the Midwest, where 5-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches. Many other parts of the U.S., including the much of the Southeast and areas from California to the Intermountain West, will remain dry through week’s end. Late-season warmth will dominate the eastern half of the U.S. and return across the West as the week progresses.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and along and east of a line from the western Gulf Coast region to Michigan will contrast with cooler-than-normal conditions from the Rockies into the Plains and western Corn Belt. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal rainfall across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Far West and the upper Midwest.