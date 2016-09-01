Near-perfect late-Summer weather

Across the Corn Belt, cooler, drier conditions prevail in most areas following the passage of a slow-moving cold front. Spotty showers are generally confined to the Ohio Valley.

On the Plains, lingering, scattered showers are providing a late-season boost in moisture to sorghum and other immature summer crops in the south, while providing an additional boost in long-term moisture reserves for the upcoming hard red winter wheat crop. In contrast, conditions mostly favor spring wheat harvesting in the north.

In the South, tropical showers will intensify through the day over western sections of the Florida Peninsula. Elsewhere in the region, warm, mostly dry weather supports maturation and early harvesting of summer crops, though light showers will fall ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

In the West, warm, dry, and breezy conditions maintain a high risk of wildfire activity across a large area centered over the Great Basin and central Rockies; otherwise, conditions favor maturation of California’s cotton and rice and support spring wheat harvesting in the Northwest.

Tropical Storm Hermine is expected to make landfall overnight in northern Florida, with sustained winds near hurricane strength (74 mph or higher). The forecast track, which has greatly fluctuated over the past few days, now takes the center of the storm inland from southern Georgia to the Carolina Coast. This path would generate untimely wind and rain for maturing cotton, with expected rainfall totaling 5 to 10 inches. Meanwhile, drier, generally cooler weather will prevail for the remainder of the week in the Midwest and interior Southeast, aiding summer crop maturation supporting autumn fieldwork, including harvesting of rice in the Deep South. Dry weather is also expected along the West Coast. As rainfall diminishes in the Southwest, scattered showers will redevelop over the central and northern Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook features a continuation of above-normal temperatures from the Great Plains, eastward, with cooler conditions in the West centered over the northern Rockies. Mostly dry conditions are expected over the Great Basin and the Four Corners Region, as well as a large area stretching from the Southeast to New England. Near- to above-normal rainfall is expected elsewhere, with the highest likelihood of wetness centered over the upper Mississippi Valley.