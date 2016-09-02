Perfect late-Summer weather across the Midwest

On the Plains, sunny skies promote growth of sorghum and other summer crops in the south. Showers are moving onto the northern High Plains, causing disruptions in spring wheat harvesting.

Across the Corn Belt, sunny albeit cooler weather favors maturing corn and soybeans.

In the South, Tropical Storm Hermine is bringing wind-driven soaking rain to the southern Atlantic cotton belt, which typically accounts for 20 percent of the total national production. Farther west, conditions favor summer crop maturation and early fieldwork, including rice harvesting, in the Deep South.

In the West, scattered showers are traversing the Northwest and the central Rockies, as drier weather dominates California and the Southwest. However, a high risk of wildfire activity still exists in sections of the northern Rockies where to low humidity accompanied by breezy conditions.

Tropical Storm Hermine will move northeastward through the Carolinas Saturday before heading out to sea. More than 5 inches of wind-blown rainfall is expected over the next several days from southern Georgia to the Delmarva Peninsula, causing flooding and raising concern for damage to agricultural infrastructure and crops, in particular opening cotton. Once offshore, Hermine is expected to become nearly stationary off the mid-Atlantic Coast, with heaviest rainfall confined to coastal areas. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will dominate the remainder of the East through the weekend, favoring maturation of summer row crops and allowing the recovery period to begin for Southeastern cotton. Showers will intensify over the northern Rockies and by early next week, heavy rain will push eastward from the northern Plains to the upper Mississippi Valley, disrupting spring wheat harvests. Meanwhile, mostly dry, seasonably warm weather will dominate California and the Southwest, aiding maturation of cotton and rice.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook depicts below-normal rainfall in the Gulf Coast and southern mid-Atlantic States, as well as much of Nevada and the Four Corners Region. Wetter conditions are forecast from the Northwest to the Great Lakes, extending southward through the central Plains, as well as in southwestern Texas. Above-normal temperatures are expected from the Great Plains eastward, and in California, with cooler conditions elsewhere in the West.