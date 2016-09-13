Summer warmth continues across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, a strong cold front stretches from Michigan to Missouri, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms. Across the southeastern half of the Corn Belt, very warm, dry weather is promoting corn and soybean maturation.

On the Plains, cool air has spread as far south as northern Texas and western Oklahoma. Farther north, freezes were noted Tuesday morning across much of northern Montana. From South Dakota to Kansas, scattered showers and very cool conditions are slowing fieldwork, including early-season winter wheat planting.

In the South, a weak low-pressure system is moving inland across Florida’s peninsula, helping to focus locally heavy showers. Across the remainder of the region, warm, mostly dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting.

In the West, temperatures have rebounded to above-normal levels in the Pacific Northwest, but cool weather covers the remainder of the region. Freeze Warnings were in effect early Tuesday in the northern Rockies. Farther south, a band of precipitation stretches from the Great Basin into the northern Intermountain West.

A weakening cold front will reach the Northeast by mid-week, accompanied by diminishing shower activity. The southern tail of the front will stall across the South, interacting with a low-pressure system to produce heavy rain (locally 2 to 8 inches) in the southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, a storm system emerging from the western U.S. will cross the northern Plains and upper Midwest on September 15-16. Five-day rainfall totals associated with the storm could reach 1 to 2 inches in the upper Midwest and 1 to 3 inches on the southern Plains. By week’s end, a significant warming trend will take place from the Pacific Coast to the northern Plains.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of warm weather from the Dakotas to New England and along the Atlantic Seaboard. Meanwhile, above-normal rainfall across much of the southern and eastern U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal conditions in the northern half of the U.S. from the Pacific Northwest into the Midwest.