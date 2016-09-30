Unsettled weather holds across the Midwest

On the Plains, cool weather prevails across the southern half of the region. Meanwhile, warmth is further expanding across the northern Plains. Dry weather throughout the nation’s mid-section is promoting fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting.

Across the Corn Belt, favorably dry weather prevails across the upper Midwest, although soil saturation remains a concern as the heart of the corn and soybean harvest season approaches. Meanwhile, cool, cloudy, showery conditions persist across the eastern Corn Belt, curtailing most fieldwork activities.

In the South, showers linger across the southern Mid-Atlantic region, resulting in harvest disruptions and maintaining the risk of local flooding. Showers also dot Florida’s peninsula, but cool, dry weather across the interior Southeast is further reducing topsoil moisture but favoring summer crop harvesting.

In the West, isolated showers stretch from the Four Corners States to the northern Rockies. Cooler air is arriving along the Pacific Coast, but late-season warmth covers the remainder of the western U.S.

Looking ahead, a nearly stationary storm system centered over the Ohio Valley will drift northward into the Great Lakes region during the weekend. The threat for heavy rain and local flooding will continue to subside in the Mid-Atlantic States, as rainfall intensity diminishes and precipitation shifts northward. During the next several days, dry weather will cover most other areas of the U.S. Exceptions will include Florida’s peninsula and parts of the West. In particular, 5-day precipitation totals could reach 1 to 2 inches in the Pacific Northwest and from the Four Corners States to the northern Rockies. Elsewhere, much cooler air will overspread the West during the weekend and reach the High Plains early next week, while residents in the eastern U.S. will need to monitor the progress of Hurricane Matthew next week as the storm emerges from the Caribbean Sea.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures along the California coast and throughout the eastern half of the U.S., while cooler-than-normal conditions can be expected across the northern High Plains and the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the interior Southeast and from California to the southern High Plains.