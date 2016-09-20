Very warm, dry weather promoting crop maturity

Across the Corn Belt, very warm, mostly dry weather is promoting corn and soybean maturation and helping to dry out soggy fields. On September 18, more than half (53%) of the U.S. corn crop was fully mature, compared to the 5-year average of 48%. Nearly half (46%) of U.S. soybeans were dropping leaves, versus 43% on average.

On the Plains, unusually warm weather prevails, except for near-normal temperatures and scattered showers in Montana and the Dakotas. Tuesday’s high temperatures could top 95° as far north as the central High Plains. In general, conditions are nearly ideal for fieldwork and crop development. On September 18, Nebraska led the nation with 45% of its intended winter wheat acreage planted, compared to the 5-year average of 37%.

In the South, a weak low-pressure system that was once Tropical Storm Julia is producing heavy rain along the southern Mid-Atlantic coast. Meanwhile, a few showers dot Florida. Elsewhere, hot, dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting, although drought persists in the southern Appalachians and environs.

In the West, showers in advance of Tropical Storm Paine are overspreading Arizona and southern California. Warm, dry weather covers the remainder of the region, except for lingering cool conditions in the Northwest.

Looking ahead, the remnants of Tropical Storm Julia will linger for another day or two near the Mid-Atlantic Coast, resulting in additional rainfall totals at least 1 to 2 inches in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paine will dissipate before reaching the southwestern U.S., but residual moisture could lead to 1- to 3-inch totals in portions of the Four Corners States. Some of the tropical moisture will be absorbed by a storm system arriving in the northwestern U.S., contributing to 5-day totals that could reach 2 to 5 inches from the northern Intermountain West to the northern High Plains. As the storm shifts eastward, cooler air will arrive in the West during the mid- to late-week period. Farther east, showers and thunderstorms (locally 2 to 4 inches or more) can be expected, mainly tomorrow and Thursday, across the upper Midwest.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in northern New England and from Montana southward into Arizona and New Mexico. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in the Mid-Atlantic States and the Pacific Northwest will contrast with increased odds of wetter-than-normal weather throughout the central one-third of the U.S.