Weather (for now) favors crop development

Across the Corn Belt, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms stretch from Michigan to Nebraska. Farther south and east, warm, dry weather favors corn and soybean maturation. On September 4, at least one-fifth of the corn was fully mature in Missouri (44%), Illinois (22%), and Indiana (20%).

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms are causing mostly minor fieldwork delays. Cool weather across the northern Plains contrasts with lingering warmth farther south.

In the South, late-season warmth is promoting summer crop maturation and harvesting. Showers are mostly confined to southern Florida. However, effects from last month’s heavy rain on unharvested summer crops persist in many areas from the Delta westward; on September 4, nearly one-quarter (24%) of the rice in Arkansas was rated in very poor to poor condition.

In the West, moisture associated with Tropical Storm Newton is spreading across parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Southwestern flash flooding remains a threat, and tropical storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) could reach southeastern Arizona later Wednesday. Elsewhere, dry weather accompanies a warming trend.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Newton will result in heavy showers (locally 1 to 3 inches or more) for the remainder of Wednesday across portions of Arizona and New Mexico. Some of the tropical moisture will be absorbed by a pair of cold fronts crossing the Plains and Midwest; as a result, 5-day rainfall totals could reach 2 to 4 inches from the southeastern Plains into the Great Lakes States. In contrast, mostly dry weather will prevail through week’s end in the Southeast (excluding southern Florida) and from the Pacific Coast to the Intermountain West. Elsewhere, late-season heat will continue across the eastern U.S. into the weekend, followed by slightly cooler weather.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of above-normal temperatures in the Pacific Northwest and along and east of a line from the western Gulf Coast region to Lake Erie will contrast with cooler-than-normal conditions from the Rockies to the Plains and upper Midwest. Meanwhile, near- to above normal rainfall across much of the country will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Ohio Valley and the northern Mid-Atlantic region, as well as the nation’s northern tier as far east as Minnesota.