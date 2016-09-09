Wet for now, but drier days by early next week

On the Plains, cool weather covers the northern half of the region, accompanied by scattered showers. Meanwhile, late-season heat prevails in Oklahoma and Texas. Near the boundary between cool and hot air, heavy showers and thunderstorms are causing local flash flooding in south-central and southeastern Kansas.

Across the Corn Belt, widespread showers and thunderstorms accompany warm, humid conditions. In parts of the Midwest, excess moisture is raising concerns with respect to field conditions for the upcoming harvest, as well as disease pressure in maturing corn and soybeans. Cooler air is starting to push into the western Corn Belt.

In the South, hot, mostly dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting. The corn harvest is nearing completion in several states, including Georgia (85% complete on September 4) and South Carolina (85%).

In the West, hot weather prevails in the Pacific Coast and Four Corners States, but cool conditions linger across the interior Northwest. Cotton bolls are opening roughly on schedule in Arizona (63% open on September 4) and California (30%).

For the remainder of Friday, locally heavy showers will persist from the southeastern Plains into the Midwest, but cooler, drier air will arrive for the weekend. Meanwhile, parts of the Northeast could experience some drought relief on Saturday. By early next, week, showers will develop across the western U.S., excluding the Pacific Coast States, and return to the central and southern Plains and the Midwest. Five-day rainfall totals could reach 1 to 3 inches from Texas to the Great Lakes States, while isolated Western amounts could exceed an inch. Only light showers can be expected in the Southeast, except for some heavier showers in southern Florida. Most of the U.S. will experience alternating periods of warm and cool weather, with the most significant cool surge expected early next week across the Plains and upper Midwest.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures in the Southeast and Northwest, while cooler-than-normal conditions should prevail in the Southwest and central and southern High Plains. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation in much of the Far West and across the nation’s northern tier as far east as the Great Lakes will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from central and southern sections of the Rockies and Plains eastward to the western slopes of the Appalachians.