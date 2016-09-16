Wet weather to return to much of the Midwest

On the Plains, scattered showers and thunderstorms are slowing fieldwork but benefiting newly-planted winter wheat from the Dakotas southward to northern and western Texas. Meanwhile, warm, dry air is spreading across the northern High Plains.

Across the Corn Belt, warm weather favors corn and soybean maturation. However, locally heavy showers and thunderstorms have returned to the western Corn Belt, maintaining unfavorably wet conditions in some areas. According to USDA, Minnesota led the nation on September 11 with topsoil moisture rated 34% surplus.

In the South, Tropical Storm Julia remains offshore, east of South Carolina, with only minimal impacts along the southern Atlantic Coast. Across most of the region, warm, dry weather favors summer crop maturation and harvesting, although isolated showers stretch from the central Gulf Coast northward into the mid-South.

In the West, showers are confined to eastern New Mexico. Elsewhere, dry weather is promoting fieldwork. In addition, warm weather has returned to areas from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies.

Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of a cold front will spread from the Plains and upper Midwest into the East. Total rainfall could reach 1 to 2 inches or more across the southern Plains, Midwest, mid-South, and Northeast. Meanwhile, locally heavy showers can be expected along and near the Gulf Coast, while rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Julia should remain mostly offshore. Mostly dry weather will prevail during the next 5 days in the Southeast, excluding southern Florida, and much of the West. However, showers will return during the weekend across the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies. By early next week, above-normal temperatures should cover most of the country.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in northern portions of the Rockies and High Plains. The eastern one-third of the U.S. will have the greatest likelihood of warm weather. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across the majority of the nation will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in parts of northern California and the Great Basin, as well from the Appalachians to the East Coast.