Wetter days ahead across the Midwest

On the Plains, a low-pressure system over the western Dakotas is helping to focus showers and thunderstorms that are slowing final spring wheat harvest efforts. Thundershowers also extend southward from the Dakotas to the southern High Plains, slowing fieldwork but benefiting newly planted winter wheat. On September 11, Nebraska led the Plains with 19% of its intended wheat acreage planted, followed by Colorado (17%).

Across the Corn Belt, favorably warm, dry weather prevails in advance of an approaching cold front. However, showers and thunderstorms are arriving across the westernmost Corn Belt.

In the South, Julia has weakened to a tropical depression and drifted offshore, bringing drier, less breezy weather to the coastal Carolinas. Elsewhere, warm, mostly dry weather continues to promote summer crop maturation and harvesting.

In the West, dry weather favors fieldwork. However, warm weather in the Northwest contrasts with lingering cool conditions elsewhere. Arizona led the U.S. on September 11 with 10% of its cotton harvested. Similarly, Washington led the nation with 32% of its intended winter wheat acreage planted.

Looking ahead, a low-pressure system crossing the northern U.S. and southern Canada will move steadily eastward. The storm’s trailing cold front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms, resulting in 5-day rainfall totals that could reach 1 to 2 inches from the Plains eastward. However, significant rainfall will bypass the Southeast. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Julia should remain nearly stationary but continue to weaken, as dry air and wind shear disrupt the circulation. Elsewhere, mostly dry weather will prevail in the western U.S., except for some weekend showers in the Northwest. By early next week, temperatures will rebound to, or remain at, above-normal levels nearly nationwide.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except in the northern Rockies. The eastern one-third of the U.S. will have the greatest likelihood of warm weather. Meanwhile, near- to below-normal precipitation in the Northeast and from Oregon and California to the central High Plains will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather from the Gulf Coast States northward into the Midwest.