Another Summer-like day across the Midwest

Across the Corn Belt, warm, dry weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting. On October 16, the corn harvest was less than one-third complete in Iowa, Minnesota, and the Dakotas—and running 10 to 12 percentage points behind the respective 5-year averages for each state.

On the Plains, slightly cooler air is arriving in the wake of a weak cold front’s passage. On Monday, Kansas locations such as Dodge City (101°) and Garden City (100°) achieved triple-digit heat in October for the first time on record. On the central and southern Plains, some producers are awaiting rain before planting winter wheat. On October 16, only 73% of the Kansas wheat crop was planted, behind the 5-year average of 79%.

In the South, warm, dry weather continues to promote flood-recovery efforts in the eastern Carolinas. Mean-while, drought is further intensifying across the interior Southeast, where pastures were rated at least one-half very poor to poor on October 16 in Tennessee (53%), Georgia (51%), and Alabama (50%).

In the West, cool, showery weather lingers along the Pacific coast as far south as northwestern California. In stark contrast, an elevated to critical risk of wildfires exists in the coastal mountains of southern California due to windy, dry conditions and underlying drought. Warm, dry weather prevails in the Four Corners region.

Cool, showery weather will linger in the Pacific Northwest, but much of the remainder of the western and central U.S. will experience dry conditions. A significantly elevated risk of wildfires will persist in parts of southern California through week’s end. Unusually warm weather will gradually overspread the West, returning to the Plains during the weekend. Meanwhile, cooler weather will arrive by week’s end in the eastern U.S. During the next 5 days, significant precipitation should be limited to the Pacific Northwest and from the Ohio Valley into New England. Rainfall could reach 2 to 4 inches from the lower Great Lakes region to northern New England.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in the Northeast. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across much of the northern and western U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather from the southern and central Plains into the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States.