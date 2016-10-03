Drier weather briefly settles into the Midwest

On the Plains, cool air is overspreading Montana, accompanied by rain showers. Across much of the remainder of the nation’s mid-section, warm, dry weather is promoting summer crop maturation and harvesting, as well as winter wheat planting, emergence, and establishment.

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry weather favors a gradual return to fieldwork, except in areas where excessively wet soils continue to prevent corn and soybean harvest equipment from entering fields.

In the South, warm, dry weather prevails, except for lingering showers across Florida’s peninsula. Fieldwork delays continue in the still-soggy southern Mid-Atlantic region. In contrast, much of the interior Southeast continues to experience very dry conditions, hastening harvest activities but leaving pastures in need of rain.

In the West, markedly cooler air has spread from the Pacific Coast States across the remainder of the region. In fact, an early-season snowfall is underway in parts of the northern Rockies, while breezy conditions prevail from southern California to the central and southern Rockies.

Looking ahead, During the next several days, a slow-moving cold front will provide the focus for widespread precipitation across the western and central U.S. Five-day precipitation totals could locally reach 1 to 3 inches in the Pacific Northwest and northern sections of the Rockies and High Plains. Some 1- to 3-inch rainfall totals could also occur across the eastern Plains and upper Midwest. A strong surge of cool air trailing the cold front will spread as far east as the Mississippi Valley by week’s end. In contrast, late-season warmth will cover much of the eastern U.S. However, residents of the Atlantic Coast States will need to monitor the progress of Hurricane Matthew for possible late-week impacts, especially after the storm moves north of Cuba and Hispaniola.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of warm weather covering the Pacific Coast States, New England, and the nation’s southern tier. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across the Plains, Midwest, and the nation’s northern tier will contrast with drier-than- normal conditions in the Southeast and Intermountain West.