Harvest delays build across the upper Midwest

On the Plains, rain showers are developing across the Dakotas. Elsewhere, warm, dry weather prevails, despite an increase in cloudiness. In part due to dry conditions on the central and southern High Plains, winter wheat emergence was slightly behind the 5-year average on October 23 in Kansas (63% emerged) and Texas (42%).

Across the Corn Belt, dry weather accompanies a warming trend in advance of an approaching storm system. The corn harvest remains behind schedule in the upper Midwest—at least 10 percentage points behind the 5-year average pace in North Dakota (39% harvested on October 23) and South Dakota (47%).

In the South, warm, dry weather continues to promote autumn fieldwork. However, extremely dry conditions persist across the drought-affected interior Southeast. On October 23, more than half of the pastures were rated very poor to poor in Georgia (61%), Tennessee (57%), and Alabama (51%).

In the West, mild weather accompanies widely scattered showers. Some of the most widespread precipitation is occurring from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies. Northwestern winter wheat has benefited from the recent and ongoing showers; on October 23, the crop was rated 88% good to excellent in Washington.

Storms will continue to arrive along the Pacific Coast, with precipitation eventually reaching as far south as central and southern California. Five-day totals could reach 2 to 8 inches in the Pacific Northwest and 4 to 10 inches or more in northern California. Farther east, a storm system crossing the Midwest and Northeast could generate 1 to 3 inches of precipitation (rain and wet snow)—starting later Tuesday in the upper Midwest and reaching New England by October 27-28. In contrast, mostly dry weather will cover the High Plains, the Southwest, and the Deep South, accompanied by late-season warmth. In fact, above-normal temperatures will dominate the U.S., except in the Great Lakes and Northeastern States and near the Pacific Coast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures in the Northeast and below-normal temperatures in parts of northern and central California. Meanwhile, wetter-than-normal conditions from the Pacific Coast into the far upper Midwest will contrast with below-normal precipitation from central and southern sections of the Rockies and Plains to the Atlantic Coast.