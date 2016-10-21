Late-season warmth, wet weather to return

On the Plains, dry weather favors autumn fieldwork, including late-season winter wheat planting. A Frost Advisory was in effect Friday morning on the central High Plains, but warmer, breezy conditions are imminent throughout the nation’s mid-section.

Across the Corn Belt, cool, rainy weather across Ohio and environs is halting summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting. Farther west, Frost Advisories were in effect early Friday from northern Missouri to southern Wisconsin. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt favors corn and soybean harvest activities.

In the South, warmth lingers in the southern Atlantic States in advance of a cold front. Meanwhile, shower activity in the vicinity of the front is rapidly diminishing across the drought-stricken interior Southeast.

In the West, showery weather is confined to the Pacific Northwest. Elsewhere, very warm, dry weather favors fieldwork. In California, rice and cotton harvest activities were ahead of schedule on October 16—72% complete for rice, versus the 5-year average of 62%, and 31% for cotton, compared to the average of 27%.

The merger of a low-pressure system (currently over the western Atlantic Ocean) and a cold front will result in a significant rainfall event in the Northeast. Some drought-affected areas across the interior Northeast could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain, in addition to what has already fallen. However, lower rainfall amounts can be expected along the northern Atlantic Coast. Mostly dry weather will prevail in other parts of the country through the weekend, except for Northwestern showers. Early next week, however, precipitation will expand across the remainder of the West and become heavy along the northern Pacific Coast. In addition, locally heavy rain could develop across the upper Midwest. A significant surge of late-season warmth will precede the stormy weather across the western and central U.S., while cool conditions will develop in the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures nationwide, except for cooler-than-normal conditions in New England and northern California. Meanwhile, near- to above-normal precipitation across most of the U.S. will contrast with drier-than-normal weather in the Southeast and central and southern portions of the Rockies and High Plains.