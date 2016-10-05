A late Summer feel across the Midwest

On the Plains, sunny skies are promoting winter wheat planting and summer crop harvesting.

Across the Corn Belt, locally heavy rain is renewing flooding concerns in portions of Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, warm, sunny weather is promoting fieldwork in the eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, drier weather is allowing fieldwork to resume in the southern Mid-Atlantic States. Elsewhere, sunny skies are promoting summer crop maturation and harvesting, but drought continues to adversely impact crops, pastures, and livestock in the Southeast.

In the West, rain and snow linger over northern portions of the region. Elsewhere, dry albeit cooler weather continues to favor fieldwork, including summer crop harvesting and winter wheat planting.

Looking ahead, a stationary front over the nation’s mid-section will remain the focus for locally heavy rain from Oklahoma into the upper Midwest into Friday. A reinforcing shot of cool air will finally usher the front toward the Atlantic Coast over the weekend, though showers will diminish as the front moves east. This same cold front will keep Hurricane Matthew at bay, though the storm – currently just north of the eastern tip of Cuba – will still pose a threat to Florida and the southern Atlantic Coast. Nevertheless, most of the interior Southeast will remain dry, maintaining or exacerbating the region’s moderate to extreme drought. In contrast, monsoon showers will linger in the Four Corners Region, while additional locally heavy rain will fall in the Pacific Northwest. The remainder of the West will remain seasonably dry.

The 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with the greatest likelihood of abnormal warmth from the Great Basin to the central Plains. Cooler-than-normal conditions will be confined to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Meanwhile, below-normal rainfall is expected from the Gulf Coast into southern New England and from the Four Corners into the northern Plains, with above-normal rainfall limited to the Northwest and northern California.