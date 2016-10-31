Record warmth across parts of the Corn Belt

Across the Corn Belt, late-season warmth is returning to southern and western areas, promoting corn and soybean harvest activities. Cool conditions linger, however, across the lower Great Lakes region.

On the Plains, a low-pressure system centered over the western Dakotas is producing a chilly rain across northern Montana. Elsewhere, mild, dry, breezy conditions prevail, despite an increase in cloudiness. Rain is still needed for winter wheat establishment across portions of the central and southern High Plains.

n the South, dry weather and record-setting high temperatures are causing further deterioration in pasture conditions and causing emergence concerns with respect to fall-sown crops. Monday’s high temperatures will exceed 90° in portions of the Deep South.

In the West, precipitation is mostly confined to the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, while mild weather covers all inland areas. Numerous Northwestern locations are completing a record-wet October.

Mild, dry weather will dominate many parts of the country for the remainder of the week. In fact, cool conditions will be mostly limited to the first half of the week in the Northeast and Far West; nearly all other areas will experience above-normal temperatures. Meanwhile, significant precipitation will be confined to the Pacific Northwest (locally 1 to 4 inches or more); portions of the Corn Belt and Northeast (1 to 2 inches); and—during the mid- to late-week period—southern sections of the Rockies and Plains (1 to 2 inches). Other areas, including the northern Plains, upper Midwest, southern California, and the Southeast, will experience mostly dry weather.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for warmer-than-normal weather nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures across Florida’s peninsula. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions across most of the U.S. will contrast with above-normal precipitation in the Pacific Northwest and southern sections of the Rockies and High Plains.