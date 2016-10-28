Unseasonably mild weather pattern to linger

Across the Corn Belt, mild, dry, breezy weather is replacing previously cool conditions. As field conditions permit, producers continue to plant winter wheat and harvest corn and soybeans. On October 23, Midwestern winter wheat planting ranged from 48% complete in Missouri to 85% complete in Ohio.

On the Plains, unusually warm weather continues to promote winter wheat emergence and establishment, except in the driest areas. The most significant short-term dryness covers the central and southern High Plains. Farther north, clouds have overspread the northern Plains, but rain remains mostly north of the Canadian border.

In the South, showers are confined to the southern tip of Florida. Elsewhere, drought is further intensifying across much of the interior Southeast due to warm, dry conditions that favor harvest activities but are maintaining significant stress on pastures and fall-sown crops.

In the West, significant rain continues to fall across central California, the northern Great Basin, and the northern Intermountain region, with snow confined to the highest elevations. Remnant moisture associated with former eastern Pacific Hurricane Seymour is contributing to the heavy precipitation.

Later Friday, precipitation (rain and wet snow) will subside in New England, while locally heavy showers will spread farther inland across the West. During the weekend and early next week, several more Pacific storms will arrive along the West Coast, boosting 5-day precipitation totals to 2 to 8 inches in northern and central California and 2 to 4 inches in the northern Rockies. Most of the remainder of the U.S. will experience mild, dry weather, except for spotty showers across southern Florida, the western Gulf Coast region, and the nation’s northern tier—and lingering cool weather in the Northeast.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nationwide, with the greatest likelihood of warm weather in the nation’s mid-section. Meanwhile, below-normal precipitation across much of the U.S. will contrast with wetter-than-normal weather in northern California, the Pacific Northwest, the southern Rockies, and the southeastern half of the Plains.