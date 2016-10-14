Warmer days ahead for the Midwest

On the Plains, sharply warmer weather has replaced Thursday’s brief cold spell, with Friday’s high temperatures expected to average 15 to 30° above normal. The warmth is accelerating winter wheat emergence but increasing soil moisture losses in recently-dry growing areas from eastern Colorado and western Kansas southward into the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Across the Corn Belt, mostly dry, warm conditions are promoting seasonal fieldwork and winter wheat emergence. Despite localized dryness in the central Corn Belt, most Midwestern wheat areas have favorable soil moisture.

In the South, warm, dry weather in the Gulf and Atlantic Coast States is promoting summer crop harvesting and winter grain planting. However, intensifying drought across the interior Southeast is in sharp contrast to lingering lowland and river flooding in the eastern Carolinas following Hurricane Matthew’s intense rainfall.

In the West, locally heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds are accompanying the first in a series of cold-season storms from northern California into the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest. The rain and high-elevation snow are boosting moisture supplies for recently-sown winter wheat and improving reservoir levels.

Increasingly warm, mostly dry conditions over much of the central and eastern U.S. will contrast with heavy rain in parts of the West. Scattered, locally heavy showers from central Texas into the Mid-South will diminish during the remainder of Friday, with dry, warmer-than-normal weather expanding from the central and southern Plains to the East Coast States by Sunday. Some light showers are likely along a weak front swinging though the Great Lakes and Northeast, but rainfall totals will tally less than half an inch in most areas. Meanwhile, a steady fetch of Pacific moisture coupled with a series of fast-moving disturbances will maintain periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds from central California into the northern Rockies and Northwest; 5-day precipitation totals will top an inch over much of the region, and exceed10 inches in orographically favored areas.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook for calls for the likelihood of above-normal warmth nationwide, except for near-normal temperatures across the Intermountain West. Meanwhile, drier-than-normal conditions from California to the central and southern Plains will contrast with above-normal rainfall in the Pacific Northwest and east of the Mississippi, save for lingering dryness along the eastern Gulf Coast.