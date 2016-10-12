A wet, but mild pattern ahead for the Heartland

On the Plains, showers are ending as a cold front exits the region, but clouds and fieldwork delays persist. Dry weather is returning to the northern High Plains, although cold weather and wet field conditions are slowing late-season winter wheat planting efforts. On October 9, winter wheat planting on the Plains ranged from 48% complete in Texas to 95% complete in Nebraska.

Across the Corn Belt, scattered showers and thunderstorms are slowing or halting fieldwork. On October 9, the corn harvest was ahead of the average pace from Missouri to Ohio, but at least 10 percentage points behind the respective 5-year averages in North Dakota (10% harvested), Minnesota (14%), and Iowa (19%).

In the South, significant lowland flooding persists in eastern North Carolina and environs, with some rivers breaking crest records that had been set in the wake of Hurricane Fran (September 1996) or Hurricane Floyd (September 1999). In stark contrast, significant drought persists across the interior Southeast. On October 9, topsoil moisture was rated 70 to 80% very short to short in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

In the West, generally dry weather prevails in advance of approaching Pacific storminess. The Pacific North-west is bracing for its first series of strong, cold-season storms. Washington led the Northwest with 81% of its intended winter wheat acreage planted by October 9.

A cold front will sweep into the South and East by October 13-14. However, showers will diminish in coverage and intensity as the front races southeastward. As a result, little or no rain will fall east of the Appalachians. Cold weather in the front’s wake will be short-lived, with above-normal temperatures returning to the Plains and Midwest by week’s end. The tail of the front will stall across the South, resulting in a few heavy showers from the southeastern Plains into the mid-South. Meanwhile, increasingly stormy weather will arrive in the West, with flooding possible in the Pacific Coast States as far south as northern California. Five-day precipitation totals of 5 to 15 inches could occur in the Pacific Northwest, leading to possible flooding. Significant precipitation will spread as far east as the northern Rockies.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of near- to above-normal temperatures and precipitation nationwide, except for colder-than-normal conditions in the Great Basin and northern Intermountain West, and drier-than-normal weather in the Southeast.