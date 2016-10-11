A wetter pattern ahead for the Midwest

On the Plains, cold, snowy conditions in northern portions of the region are slowing fieldwork and wheat development. In contrast, warm weather across the central and southern Plains is accelerating winter wheat establishment and summer crop harvesting.

Across the Corn Belt, showers associated with a strong cold front are moving through the upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, warm, sunny weather is promoting fieldwork in the eastern Corn Belt.

In the South, sunny, warm weather is facilitating flood recovery efforts following torrential rainfall (event totals of 4 to 12 inches, locally in excess of 15 inches) associated with Hurricane Matthew from the central Florida Coast northward into central and eastern portions of the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia. The rain bypassed the core drought areas of the interior Southeast.

In the West, drier albeit cool weather has returned to the Northwest. Elsewhere, sunny skies and above-normal temperatures are promoting seasonal fieldwork and winter wheat establishment.

A strong cold front will sweep across the eastern half of the nation, reaching the Atlantic Coast by Thursday. Moisture associated with the front will diminish with time; the heaviest showers are expected across the Midwest, while little — if any — rain will fall east of the Appalachians. Likewise, the cold snap behind the front will be short-lived, with above-normal temperatures returning to the Plains and Corn Belt by week’s end. The tail end of the front will stall, triggering moderate to heavy showers over the southeastern Plains and northern Delta. Out west, sunny skies and above-normal temperatures will give way to cloudy, wet weather during the latter half of the week. Heavy rain (5-day totals of 5 to 10 inches, locally more) will arrive in the Northwest by Thursday, spreading into central and northern California and the northern Rockies by Friday.

Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures nation-wide, save for cooler-than-normal conditions from the Great Basin to the Pacific Coast. Drier-than-normal weather is likely from the Southeast to coastal New England and over southern portions of the Plains and Four Corners Region. Conversely, above-normal rainfall is anticipated from the Pacific Coast eastward to the northern Plains and Midwest.